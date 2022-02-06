Don’t suffer from gastritis anymore, know what foods you can and can’t eat

Top Stories

Don’t suffer from gastritis anymore. Today the 5th of February 2022 the simplified health blog brings you a serious subject that will make your stomach health much better after reading this article. Stop suffering from gastritis, learn the foods you can or cannot eat.

Gastritis is one of the worst stomach pains out there, it bothers you and depending on what you eat, it can make things even more complicated, leaving your stomach wounds bigger and more serious until it becomes something more serious, like an ulcer.

With your well-being in mind, we’ve put together the best and worst foods for you to stay alert when eating and not harm yourself even more!

Foods That Cause Gastritis

Milk

Yes, milk helps make gastritis worse, if you are that person who usually drinks milk to ease the situation, stop now, milk besides having a little acidity, it has a lot of fat making your stomach worse.

Lemon

This is the number one villain of gastritis, when you take a drop your stomach hurts, precisely because lemon is highly acidic and makes the wounds burn even more. Avoid at all costs.

Wine

Wine besides being alcoholic it is acidic, it falls like a stone in the stomach causing you to feel a lot of pain. Avoid!

Orange juice

Orange juice for breakfast is very healthy, but not for people with gastritis, just like lemons, oranges are acidic, making your gastritis worse.

Greasy food

Avoid eating fried foods at all costs, such as pastries, coxinha, rain dumplings and the like, this type of food can make your gastritis absurdly worse, and we don’t want to

Foods that can ease pain

Sodium bicarbonate

Baking soda is a type of substance that helps to ease the pain of your gastritis, but it will not treat it.

Banana

Banana is a type of food that helps to ease stomach pain, but don’t eat too much, after all, too much food in the stomach can also make the situation worse.

Potato

Potato is a food that isn’t as acidic when cooked, but you can’t eat it when it’s fried, so it does the opposite effect.

Rice

Rice has a lot of starch, it helps to relieve stomach pain, but the best thing to do is still go to the doctor and get the treatment so you’re free to eat whatever you want. GDid you like our tips? Leave it in the comments.