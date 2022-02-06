Eduardo Bolsonaro rebuts criticism after associating accident with hiring women

posted on 05/02/2022 17:59 / updated on 05/02/2022 18:00



After linking the hiring of women to the accident of the work on Line 6 of the São Paulo Metro, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL) tried to refute the flood of criticism for the comment considered sexist. Neste sábado (5/2), por meio do Twitter, o filho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) compartilhou um vídeo no qual uma engenheira relata “não sofrer preconceitos” por ser mulher.

“Engineer’s report. All support for those who work and respect co-workers Prejudice is in the minds of those who think that bricklayers disrespect women or have prejudice Equality of conditions + meritocracy, that’s what I said. Sex, race etc cannot be a selective criterion “, he wrote.

Engineer report. All support to those who work and respect co-workers Prejudice is in the minds of those who think that bricklayers disrespect women or have prejudice Equality of conditions + meritocracy, that’s what I said. Gender, race etc cannot be selective criteria pic.twitter.com/Jmcy9607gW —Eduardo Bolsonaro???????? (@BolsonaroSP) February 5, 2022





Last Friday (4/2), the parliamentarian published a video associating the accident of the work on Line 6 of the São Paulo Metro to the work of employees of the company responsible for the venture, Acciona.

“’I always try to hire women,’ but why? Are men a worse engineer? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is usually not the best. Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, gender, ethnicity, etc.

In a note, Acciona repudiated the deputy’s statements and classified the act as “disrespectful” and “misogynistic”. The company also stated that it is studying legal measures against the parliamentarian.

The state deputy and aligned with the Bolsonarista discourse Janaína Paschoal (PSL-SP), responded to the publication of the president’s son repudiating the attitude and suggesting the exclusion of the content. “Deputy, you are the father of a girl. You are being unfair to the girls. Let’s wait to determine responsibilities. Do you want to criticize Dória? It’s from Politics and Democracy, but this post is unnecessary. Remember when your wife was disrespected and exposed at work “Better delete,” he wrote.