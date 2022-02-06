Eduardo rebuts criticism by associating crater in SP with hiring women

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL) tried to refute the flood of criticism for the comment considered sexist (photo: Agência Brasil/Reproduction) After linking the hiring of women to the accident at the construction of Line 6 of the So Paulo Metro, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL) tried to refute the flood of criticism for the comment considered sexist. Neste sbado (5/2), por meio do Twitter, o filho do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) compartilhou um vdeo no qual uma engenheira relata “no sofrer preconceitos” por ser mulher.

“Engineer’s report. All support for those who work and respect co-workers Prejudice is in the minds of those who think that bricklayers disrespect women or have prejudice Equality of conditions + meritocracy, that’s what I said. Gender, race, etc. cannot be a selective criterion “, he wrote.

Engineer report. All support to those who work and respect co-workers Prejudice is in the minds of those who think that bricklayers disrespect women or have prejudice Equality of conditions + meritocracy, that’s what I said. Gender, race etc cannot be selective criteria pic.twitter.com/Jmcy9607gW %u2014 Eduardo Bolsonaro%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@BolsonaroSP) February 5, 2022

Last Friday (4/2), the parliamentarian published a video associating the accident at the work on Line 6 of the So Paulo Metro to the work of employees of the company responsible for the project, Acciona.

“‘I always try to hire women’, but for what reason? Men are worse engineers? When meritocracy gives way to an ideology without scientific proof, the result is not usually the best. Always choose the best professional, regardless of your color, sex, ethnicity and etc”, he posted on his profile on social networks.

In a note, Acciona repudiated the deputy’s statements and classified the act as “disrespectful” and “misginous”. The company also stated that it is studying legal measures against the congressman.

The state deputy and aligned with the Bolsonarista discourse Janana Paschoal (PSL-SP), responded to the publication of the president’s son repudiating the attitude and suggesting the exclusion of the content. “Deputy, Mr. father of a girl. You are being unfair to the girls. Let’s wait to determine responsibilities. Do you want to criticize Dria? from Politics and Democracy, but this post is unnecessary. Remember when your wife was disrespected and exposed at work? Better delete “, he wrote.