Facial gymnastics to fight wrinkles was popular among many people, but it had never been the subject of any study with scientific criteria.

We train the muscles of the body, why not train the muscles of the face? Facial gymnastics promises results that go through the smoothing of expression wrinkles, as it strengthens the muscles and helps the muscles relax.



–Continues after advertising–

Until recently there were no serious studies that evaluated the results, now there are and the results were surprising. A study by the Association of facial exercise with the appearance of aging, published in the journal JAMA Dermatology, by a group of dermatologists from the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, in Chicago (USA), came to change that.

Middle-aged women who did an exercise program for about 20 weeks, on the one hand, felt more satisfied with their appearance, on the other hand, they were overall considered three years younger by dermatologists in blinded tests.

The principles of this modality go through mobilizing the muscles, some of them little used, giving them more volume and stimulating blood circulation, thus promoting a more youthful appearance.

EXERCISES FOR THE FOREHEAD

Place index and middle fingers at the beginning and end of the eyebrows, forming a V, pull the skin up and down 10 to 15 times.

Place your two index fingers next to your eyebrows and slide them up to the root of your hair. Repeat across the entire length of the forehead several times.

EXERCISES FOR THE MOUTH REGION THE APPLES OF THE FACE

Fill both cheeks with air and move it from side to side, alternately filling and deflating each one.

Make a forced smile, as wide as possible, for about ten seconds and return to the starting position. Repeat ten times. You can do the same thing but using your hands to hold your cheeks when you are smiling, maintaining pressure – to increase resistance – while breaking the smile.

EXERCISES FOR THE EYE ZONE

Open your eyes wide – as if you were surprised – and then squint. She repeats it ten times.

Raise your gaze to the ceiling, then right and left. Repeat five times.

Close your eyes completely, tightly, stay like that for five to ten seconds, and open. He repeats five times.

EXERCISES FOR THE NECK

Place your tongue on the roof of your mouth, as if it were going to click, and stay there for five to ten seconds.

Imagine an apple hanging over your head and make a neck and mouth movement to try to reach for it and take a bite.

Lift your head towards the ceiling, lift your chin and bring your lips together until you feel the skin on your neck tighten. Hold for a few seconds.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after advertising–

Related