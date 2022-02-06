Fight between Magalu and Via on the internet widens practice on the rise

Who has never done a search on the internet for a product or company and seen as the first result of the search a competing company or a similar item? This is what is behind the legal war between Magazine Luiza and Via, owner of brands such as Casas Bahia. Disputes like this have existed since the network became an advertising space, according to AdPolice’s director-general in Brazil, Daniel Filla, but they tend to “explode” in the coming years.

There are some ways to “parasitize” a brand on the networks. The offender may commit visible, keyword-only fraud, or a mixture of these two acts. The so-called branding bidding has already been portugued by the vocabulary of the advertising market.

“Someone bided my brand”, is the expression used. The term is generally used when searching for a particular company on the internet and the first result that emerges is that of a competitor. It is considered less serious, but with the highest occurrence of illicit. Another, considered more serious, is when there is a clear fraud through text and image. It is the “ad hijacking”, better known by the English term Ad Hijacking.

When competitive misconduct is discovered, the first action is to avoid confrontation, warns Filla. He recommends communicating the search engine – companies like Google, Bing and Yahoo.

financial risk

The director of AdPolice says that this practice can be a serious problem for the cash of companies that act off the rails in the future, because if user navigation is proven to be diverted for long periods by companies that have substantial revenues from the internet, the amounts of penalties can reach thousands or millions of reais.

“These are dangerous convictions, and they could become a fable,” he warned. In Brazil, brand bidding can be penalized based on the Industrial Property Law, which ensures the immediate withdrawal of materials.