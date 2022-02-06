first case of Ômicron’s BA.2 subvariant is identified in SC

This Saturday morning, the 5th, the Santa Catarina State Health Department (SES-SC) released the identification of the first case of the BA.2 subvariant of the Ômicron variant of concern for the coronavirus in the state.

According to a statement, it is a 42-year-old man, resident in Florianópolis. He showed symptoms of Influenza Syndrome and was not hospitalized. Possibly this is a case of reinfection.

According to SES-SC, the municipality of Florianópolis was immediately notified. The prefecture reported that it monitors the case, that it has completed the recommended isolation period, as well as monitors close contacts.

The diagnosis was made by Lacen-SC by means of the RT-qPCR exam. The sample was sent to the Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC-Fiocruz), which acts as a reference for Santa Catarina, for genomic sequencing, which confirmed that it was the BA.2 subvariant.

Subvariant BA.2

According to a study released by the States Serum Institut of Denmark, the Ômicron BA.2 subvariant can be up to 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Ômicron strain.

However, according to the UK Public Health Agency and the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the BA.2 strain does not appear to reduce the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Also, there is still no evidence that it could be more serious than the original lineage.

Omicron in SC

According to the latest edition of the Genomic Bulletin of Santa Catarina, updated on February 2, 2022, 442 cases of VOC Ômicron have already been confirmed through sequencing. Of these, there are 408 samples from the BA.1 lineage and 34 samples from the BA.1.1 lineage.

Among the 51 municipalities in the state where the variant was found, Florianópolis is the municipality with the highest prevalence of cases. Since its emergence in December 2021, cases of the Ômicron variant have doubled every week. Currently, they already account for more than 95% of all new infections.

recommendations

SES-SC recommends that all people aged 5 years and over protect themselves against Covid-19 by vaccination. In addition to completing the primary regimen with two doses or a single dose, it is of fundamental importance that the booster dose is administered to all persons aged 18 years and over 4 months after the last dose of the primary regimen.

Also, SES-SC warns about the importance of maintaining preventive measures. They are the use of a mask, hand washing, avoiding places with agglomeration and staying in respiratory home isolation for at least 7 days if you have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In Brazil, so far, five cases of the BA.2 subvariant have been confirmed. There are one in Santa Catarina, two in São Paulo and two in Rio de Janeiro.

