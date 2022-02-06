First production-line Cessna SkyCourier aircraft is assembled

Image: Textron Aviation





Textron Aviation today announced the roll-out of the first production unit of its new utility twin-engine turboprop, the Cessna SkyCourier, at the company’s manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, United States.

the new design clean-sheet (a term that designates a product developed from scratch, and not as an evolution of an existing project) allowed the incorporation of the most recent processes and state-of-the-art assembly and manufacturing techniques in the aeronautical industry.

“Today is a rewarding day for our employees who have worked to design and build what I believe will become a legendary aircraft for our company,” said Ron Draper, President and CEO of Textron Aviation.

“SkyCourier brings an impressive combination of cabin flexibility, payload capacity, performance and low operating costs to the twin-engine utility segment. We look forward to having this highly versatile aircraft on the market very soon.”





According to the manufacturer, since SkyCourier’s inception, launch customer – FedEx Express – and other members of Textron Aviation’s Customer Advisory Board have been instrumental in shaping the aircraft’s design, from manufacturing methods and materials to features and ease of maintenance. of product.

SkyCourier production incorporates many of the latest advances in aircraft manufacturing, including the use of monolithic machining throughout the entire airframe. With this technique, major assemblies are milled from a single piece of metal rather than assembled from smaller parts, reducing the total number of parts and resulting in tighter tolerances for easier assembly.

Designed with foreground serviceability in mind, SkyCourier has fast access points throughout the aircraft for inspection and repairs. The team also developed innovative quick-release seats and overhead compartments that can be quickly installed by a single person.

SkyCourier celebrated its maiden flight in May 2020, and since then the three aircraft in the flight test program have accumulated more than 2,100 hours. Following certification, which is scheduled for the first half of 2022, this first production unit will be delivered to launch customer, FedEx Express, which has agreed to purchase up to 100 aircraft, with an initial fleet order of 50 cargo aircraft and options. of over 50.

More about the Cessna SkyCourier





The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, passengers and special mission operators.

In addition to the cargo version, there is a 19-passenger variant of the SkyCourier that includes crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, as well as large cabin windows for natural light and exterior views. Both configurations offer single-point pressure refueling to allow for faster returns after each landing.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and uses McCauley C779 propellers, a fully feathered, reversible pitch, 110-inch four-blade aluminum model.

The SkyCourier uses Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruising speed of over 200 knots (370 km/h), with a maximum range of 900 nautical miles.

The aircraft has a large door and a flat-floor cabin, which is sized to handle up to three LD3 containers with a payload capacity of 6,000 pounds (2,720 kg).

Textron Aviation information



