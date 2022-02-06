First US troops arrive at Ukraine border

The first US troops to bolster the position of its NATO allies in Eastern Europe, amid a Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, arrived on Saturday at the Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

A small plane carrying what a Polish military source said were US chain-of-command agents landed at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, with preparations continuing at the base near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

TV footage showed temporary accommodation being prepared in the town of Jasionka, while workers were seen setting up a fence around the site.







First US troops reach Ukraine border Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“As announced, the first members of the battle group brigade of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division have arrived in Poland,” said the Polish military spokesman.

The US Army has confirmed that the General of the 82nd Airborne Division, Major General Christopher Donahue, has arrived in Poland. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of nearly 3,000 troops to Poland and Romania to protect them from the potential fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

About 1,700 military personnel will leave North Carolina for Poland in the coming days, US Army sources said. According to the Pentagon, a squad of around 1,000 military personnel based in the German city of Vilseck will be sent to Romania.

The first additional US troops from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Germany on Friday.

“Our troop presence will strengthen US forces in Europe and demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies and partners,” 18th Airborne Corps spokesman Captain Matt Visser said in a statement Saturday.

Russia has denied it is planning to invade Ukraine, but has deployed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s borders and says it may take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a NATO pledge never to admit the entry of Kiev.

The latest US deployment goes beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to head to Europe if necessary. NATO defense ministers are expected to discuss further reinforcements at their next meeting on 16-17 February.