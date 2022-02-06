Fishing boat spills 100,000 dead fish off the coast of France | World

Playback/Twitter/Sea Shepherd FV Margiris spilled 100,000 dead fish into the sea in France

The FV Margiris, the world’s second-largest fishing vessel, dumped around 100,000 dead fish into the sea off La Rochelle, France, early Thursday morning. The registration of what appeared to be a “floating carpet” shocked French authorities, who are investigating the case.

The Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association (PFA), which represents the vessel’s owner, says the case was accidental, as a result of a rupture in the vessel’s network. The group described the situation as “very rare”.

“According to European Union law, the accident was recorded in the logbook and reported to the authorities of the vessel’s flag state, Lithuania,” the association said in a statement.

Voilà ce qui é passe en ce moment dans le golf de Gascogne au large de La Rochelle. Quatre navires-usines opèrent dans la zone, dont le Margiris, le deuxieme plus grand chalutier du monde (banni en Australie). pic.twitter.com/nA64Fm7VlC — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) February 3, 2022

The case gained repercussion after photos shared on social networks by the NGO Sea Shepherd, which works to preserve marine life. The group accuses the vessel of illegally dumping fish that would not be used. The fish were identified as Verdinhos, a subspecies of cod, widely used for mass production of oil and flour.

French Maritime Affairs Minister Annick Girardin described the footage as “shocking” and ordered the National Fisheries Surveillance Center to investigate the case.

“France defends sustainable fishing and this case does not reflect that. If an infraction is proven, sanctions will be applied to the person responsible, who will be identified”, informed Girardin.

The Margiris uses nets more than a kilometer long and processes the fish on board, a practice criticized by environmentalists. In 2012, a wave of protests caused the Australian government to order the vessel with quota to transport tons of fish to leave the country.