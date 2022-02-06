Five Signs You May Have Had Covid-19 And Didn’t Realize It

In addition to the classic flu and cold symptoms, there are other signs that indicate recent contamination by the virus.

Covid-19 infections boomed earlier this year in Santa Catarina. The presence of the Ômicron variant, known for its high transmissibility, and the advance of vaccination meant that many people had milder symptoms of the disease, in many cases passing through the infection without even knowing it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) sees the asymptomatic patient as potentially dangerous. That’s because, even without showing symptoms such as cough, fever and sore throat, you can still transmit the virus. And in this context, the traditional symptoms of a flu are not the only “signs” that can be observed.

Unconventional symptoms are increasingly present in those who have recently experienced Covid-19. If you present some of them, it could be that you had the virus and didn’t even realize it.

Had symptoms but not tested

Many people have mild flu or cold symptoms, but because they are not accompanied by fever, or other more serious symptoms, they end up not looking for tests. However, there is evidence that the Omicron variant has milder symptoms. And in this case you may have had Covid-19 and recovered without knowing it.

sharp hair loss

If your hair is falling out more than usual, it could be an indication that you have had Covid-19. A study published by The Lancet a year ago found that 22% of people who were infected experience severe hair loss within six months of being infected, and women are the most affected.

The survey identified that of the 1,655 patients examined, 359 had hair loss. The study, which was done in Wuhan, China, pointed out that this is a long-term symptom of Covid-19.

Family members had Covid-19

If members of your family have recently had Covid-19 and you have not shown symptoms, you may have caught it too. Considering the advancement of vaccination, many people have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Had diarrhea, nausea, vomiting

Symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain were more frequent than expected. According to a study in the journal Gastroenterology, diarrhea may have been the first and only symptom of Covid-19 in many patients.

Your skin has changed

If your skin has changed – it is more dry or allergic – it may mean that you have mainly contracted the Ômicron variant. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that rashes, prickly heat, pallor and dryness of the skin and fingers can also be symptoms of the disease.





The organ also explains that these cases are characterized by redness, scaling, blisters or swelling in the feet, mainly.

Even though the presence of pimples – or rashes – is quite common in infections with some viruses, scientists were surprised to see a large number of Covid-19 patients present with skin problems.

care must be maintained

Even with the expansion of vaccination, basic protocols for the prevention of coronavirus must continue to be prioritized, to avoid serious problems due to the disease. Ensuring complete immunization, wearing a mask and frequent hand hygiene has become a permanent – ​​and efficient – ​​protocol for health.