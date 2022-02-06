Former US Vice President Contradicts Trump, Says He Couldn’t Annul 2020 Elections | World

Pence denied Trump’s assertion that, as vice president, he could have blocked Congress from confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory on January 6, 2021. “President Trump said I had the right to nullify the election. , but he is wrong,” Pence said during an event that brought together conservatives from the Federalist Society in the state of Florida.

Pence and Trump are potential presidential candidates for the 2024 election, and their public disagreements are seen as early maneuvers in the race to win the GOP’s sole candidacy. “The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” Pence said.

Trump said in a statement last week that Pence, who presided over the formal certification of the November 2020 election results, “could have annulled the election.” Pence had previously denied that alleged authority, but Friday’s remarks were his most scathing yet.

Pence, loyal to Trump during the last presidential term, also described the invasion of Congress carried out in January 2021 by a crowd of supporters of the Republican tycoon as “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol”.