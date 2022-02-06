Fortaleza x Ceará for the Northeast Cup: follow it live – Play

It didn’t take long for one of the most awaited clashes by Tricolores and Alvinegros to arrive in 2022. The first King’s Classic of the year takes place right at the beginning of the season and, consequently, will have an impact on the start of preparation for strength and Ceará. The ball rolls at 5:45 pm, at Arena Castelão, in a duel valid for the Northeast Cup and surrounded by expectations on both sides.

By itself, the biggest classic in the state already has a different weight. It is a match that will take 100% of the advantage of either side and is capable of bringing tranquility or greater pressure.

Even more so this year. In 2022, Fortaleza and Ceará are the only representatives of the Northeast in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, there will be international competitions (Libertadores and Sudamericana).

It is a season of expectation and many investments. Both have record budgets and are building even more qualified rosters. And on the field, a lot of news on both sides.

strength

Romero was listed and goes to the bank as an option Photograph:

Karim Georges/FortalezaEC

Host of the match, Tricolor comes from two victories in the first games of the year (Sousa-PB and Floresta), but now will have the first test for real, since the previous opponents did not impose great difficulties.

The coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda practically the entire cast will be available. The only absence is striker Ángelo Henríquez, who with a muscle swelling in his right thigh, remains in the Medical Department.

The main novelty is on account of the striker Silvio Romero. Already regularized, the Argentine striker was listed for the duel, but he will hardly be a starter and should go as an option on the bench.

Ceará

Vina is Ceará’s main player and was listed for the match Photograph:

Kid Junior / SVM

Unlike the rival, Ceará has faced complicated weeks. In addition to the complicated logistics for the match against Sergipe, which was still postponed, the Alvinetro squad had an outbreak of Covid-19, with more than 15 players absent, which directly impacted the end of the pre-season and debut against the team. Sergipe, in which Tiago Nunes sent to the field a very modified team.

This week, several athletes returned to training, such as goalkeeper Richard, defenders Messias, Luiz Otávio, Gabriel Lacerda and Jeferson, midfielder Richardson, midfielders Vina, Lima and Léo Rafael, in addition to forwards Erick, Gabriel Santos and Jacaré.

These players will be options for the match and some will even be holders, such as come and possibly Messiah and Luiz Otavio. A certain embezzlement is Bruno Pacheco, who is still in the Medical Department. Fernando Sobral is doubtful.

TECHNICAL SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO WATCH AND LOCATION

Competition: Northeast Cup – 3rd round

Date: February 5, 2022

Time: 17:45

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Broadcast: ESPN, NordesteFC, SBT, Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time from Diário do Nordeste

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Jose Carlos Oliveira dos Santos (BA)