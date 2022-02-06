Fortunes of Tech Billionaires Plunge BRL 270 Billion After Meta’s Balance

Goal: Billionaires in the tech sector have lost fortunes. Photo: Getty Images.

Wall Street tech billionaires shrunk their fortunes by $48.3 billion;

The high value is the reaction to the frustrating financial results presented by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta;

The company of the creator of Facebook announced the revenue forecast of up to US$ 29 billion this first quarter, against the expected US$ 30.15 billion.

The main billionaires of the Wall Street technology sector lost US$ 48.3 billion, equivalent to R$ 270.4 billion at the current price, until the end of this Friday (4).

The values ​​are a consequence of the general fall of companies in the sector, in reaction to the frustrating financial results of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta Platforms.

Shares in the conglomerate behind Facebook fell more than 26% in trading on Friday, after the announcement with a forecast of earnings of up to US$ 29 billion in the first quarter of 2022. According to analysts consulted by Refinitiv, the expected value was about US$ 30.15 billion.

As a result, Zuckerberg’s fortune shrank by BRL 157.3 billion, causing the businessman to lose his place as the 8th richest in the world by Forbes. After the trading session, the billionaire went to 12th position.

As a result, the market value of Meta decreased by around BRL 1.2 trillion, closing at BRL 3.5 trillion.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, ended Friday with a loss of BRL 52.4 billion, remaining the third richest person in the world.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Scott, his ex-wife, ended the day with R$ 17.4 billion less, moving from 28th to 30th position.

The e-commerce giant’s shares registered a decline of around 8%, with its market value decreasing by R$630 billion. Based on yesterday’s close, Amazon is valued at roughly R$7.4 trillion.

Among some other billionaires who lost a few billion dollars are Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, who ended the day with R$4.4 billion less, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, who lost R$6.3 billion. billion and US$ 5.8 billion, respectively.

Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel, co-founders of the social network Snapchat, lost more than R$ 5.8 billion each, that is, almost 20% of their net worth.

Meanwhile, Ben Silbermann, co-founder and CEO of Pinterest, saw his fortune shrink by R$556 million.

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and Square, lost R$ 2.4 billion and occupies the position of number 453 in the Forbes richest list.

The information is from Forbes magazine.