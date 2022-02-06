Free application helps diabetics in blood glucose control; meet the Glic

The people who own diabetes, or live with someone who has this disease, understand the importance of keeping the glycemic rate always under control. Hyperglycemia occurs when the blood sugar level is high, and hypoglycemia is when the level is low. Both are very common problems in the routine of diabetics.

To make life a little easier for diabetics, we brought the tip of a free application, the Glic. He collects daily information on blood glucose, food, medication and even makes the connection with the app’s partner medical team.

Application that calculates the dose of insulin

Inside the platform, there is a table that has more than 1,500 foods, you can use it to count the carbohydrates contained in your routine. In addition, it is still possible to monitor the use of medications and calculate the dose of insulin, taking into account the fat intake reported in the app by the user.

It is also possible to issue reports on the treatment, which are based on the medical advice received by the patient to adjust their conduct according to their daily lives.

Glic is made up of partnerships with doctors and nutritionists

The platform is maintained through partnerships made with doctors and nutritionists who, when registering, provide remote support to users in real time. That way, the guidelines are free.

The participation of health professionals is essential on the platform, given that they help to improve the quality of life of patients and also collaborate so that users know more about the disease.

The Glic app is available for download on Android and iOS devices. Registration can also be done through the gluconline.net website.