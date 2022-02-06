Game of “lose-lose”, conflict triggered between Russia and Ukraine would add “fuel to the global inflation fire”, says Wichmann, from XP

Tensions over the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have been intensifying for weeks. It is not a new conflict, nor will it be the last one involving the countries of the former Soviet Union. “We can expect Putin [Vladimir Putin, presidente russo] raise your voice every now and then,” says Artur Wichmann, CIO of XP Private. “It’s his way of keeping Russia geopolitically relevant.”

But what would be the costs of the rhetorical war evolving into a conflict between the two countries? In the executive’s view, a game of “lose-lose” with the potential to add “fuel to the global inflation fire” – and precisely at the moment when several central banks begin a monetary tightening movement to contain the advance in prices that followed the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the rise in oil prices being the most evident face of an eventual confrontation, roughly speaking, only companies in the energy sector advance in the American market this year. “You can think of oil as a tax levied by producers on consumers, a great mechanism for transferring income from consumer to producer,” says Wichmann. “This is not good for the global economy”, he says, since, in this process, consumption falls, savings increases and GDP slows down.

In an interview with InfoMoney, Wichmann detailed the magnitude of the possible consequences of the advance of the conflict, indicated the markets that would feel the impact most and explained how he has guided investors in the allocation of wealth. “Extending your investment horizon is the most elegant way to hedge against volatility.”

Check out excerpts from the interview below:

How would the outbreak of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine manifest itself in the world?

Clearly a higher oil and natural gas price in Western Europe. Can an oil shock send the global economy into recession? It depends on the magnitude. It has done so in the past, with the two oil shocks of the 1970s, which were extremely damaging. It would be an additional oil shock, because if you look at Brent it is already at US$ 90 [o barril]with oil at $140 or $150, would have a big impact on the global economy.

Let’s remember that it’s an economy that already comes from supply shocks that had nothing to do with geopolitics, but that in part also had to do with energy, and it puts another supply shock on top of that. These supply shocks have already made inflation higher worldwide, and demand has continued, because we have provided income for everyone. At the very least, it would add a little more fuel to the inflationary fire.

It would be temporary, it’s true, but it could make 2022 a less pleasant year. One can think of oil as a tax levied by producers on consumers, a major mechanism for transferring income from consumer to producer. And you don’t need to have a car, just consume any product, which takes transport and logistics. You buy a bag of rice and it has a chunk of oil price embedded in it. This is not good for the global economy. In this transfer, consumption falls, savings increases and GDP slows down.

This is at a time when Central Banks have the purpose of slowing global inflation, and the way to do that is to raise interest rates to contain demand. It would be playing, on top of a rise in interest rates, a rise in oil. It further decelerates the global economy. Well, it’s not. Is it a catastrophe? Depends on the intensity of the shock. It’s not going to be a border skirmish that brings oil to $150. It’s going to be a war, a more open conflict.

Where would the conflict between Russia and Ukraine rank in a ranking of risks for the global economy?

If you ask me which factor will dominate the attention of all of us and should dominate asset returns and the direction of markets in 2022, it is US monetary policy. Fees. what the fed [Federal Reserve, banco central dos Estados Unidos] will do. We are facing a rise in interest rates with a higher inflationary process. The Fed already raised rates three years ago, but at the time it was doing so with inflation relatively under control. It went up because unemployment was low and he thought that at some point that low unemployment would turn into inflation in the future. Now interest rates are rising because inflation has already gone up. It has far fewer degrees of freedom.

That’s why the market is more nervous. He raises interest rates, the market goes down. Does he have room to turn back with inflation running at 7%? It may even have some space, create a justification, an intellectual gymnastics, but much less. In 2018, no. There was no inflation, the cost of reversing the interest rate was lower.

Fired, the most important thing for the world is what we call risk freewhat will happen to the risk-free interest rate – and for all intents and purposes, it is the American interest rate.

If I say that there is going to be a war between Russia and Ukraine, the US will get involved and the price of oil will go to US$ 150, then that becomes the most important thing. But it’s extreme scenario. We have to move towards extreme geopolitical risk for it to be greater than pure monetary risk.

And there is no way to predict the outcome of the tension between Ukraine and Russia.

There is not much to predict the outcome, but we can hope that Putin [Vladimir Putin, presidente russo] raise your voice from time to time. It won’t be the last time we see this happen. It’s his way of keeping Russia geopolitically relevant. It has to somehow show that it has some kind of geopolitical power, and it has two great instruments for that: the complex of hydrocarbons, oil and natural gas, and a nuclear weapon. The third is the cyber arsenal. But that we will discuss, God willing, after I retire.

Which markets would be most affected if tensions do escalate to conflict?

In the S&P 500 this year, there is only one sector rising: energy. Banks should be going up, as interest rates will increase, but they are not.

The Ibovespa is going up this year, and when you look at it, it’s actually like having two Ibovespas. The Ibovespa linked to the world, which is linked to oil and iron ore, is doing very well, in addition to the part linked to high interest rates – that is, the banks. And the part of the Ibovespa linked to the domestic sector is limping, as interest rates will rise and this will affect consumption. So a lot of the things that are linked to the commodity cycle and global growth are doing well, and those linked to domestic absorption, not so well.

What markets then? The more oil companies you have, the better. Of the S&P’s 10 biggest rises, only one is non-oil — Activision, which was bought by Microsoft. All net oil producers do well, all net oil consumers do worse.

How does this affect fixed income? Does it have an impact on monetary policy?

Depends on the intensity of the shock. If there’s a big enough shock that it knocks out inflation expectations… It’s got to be a big shock. The American is very sensitive to the price of gasoline at the pump. If this is constantly on the rise, US inflation expectations, which are already rising due to the effects of last year’s production shutdowns and excess demand, add fuel to the fire. It can force the Fed or take away degrees of freedom from it.

I’m sure the Fed would love to see the price of oil go to $60. It would have a little easier job if it reversed the oil shock.

It doesn’t make much sense for this business to escalate, because everyone loses. Russia loses, because it has economic sanction and everything. This geopolitics is a “lose-lose” game. But there have been other major conflicts that started as a lose-lose game and escalated into a real conflict. Is there room for a miscalculation? Has. Should I climb? No. Central scenario is not scalar, but the tail probability exists.

What would be the effects of a conflict on currencies, especially the real?

Oil producer currencies benefit. Norway, Canada, this whole bunch is going to have a little more trade surplus, and that should have an impact, even if not huge, but oil is relevant for these countries.

Does the conflict spill over into Brazil in any other way?

The government has discussed various alternatives to simply allowing international oil price parity, several things have been aired. Depending on what is adopted, this can be more or less inflationary. A deeper shock, a higher oil price hike, makes the central bank’s job of stabilizing inflation expectations more difficult.

There’s no way. Any supply shock to a BC that is already in the process of raising interest rates does not help.

Would other commodities also tend to have prices boosted up, or would the impact be indirect, via higher oil prices?

In other commodities, it is more indirect. Ukraine is an important grain producer. For some grains, like wheat, it is relevant. For the other commodities, it is indirect. Iron ore is a big logistical activity, it needs giant trucks that use a lot of oil. Agriculture, air transport too. Oil is a relevant input in the world’s product matrix.

Would the Fed need to do more than raise rates to contain inflation?

With inflation running at 7%, the Fed cannot afford, this time, not to be seen as serious about containing inflationary pressures. And inflation is not a supply. Need to slow down the economy. The Fed’s projections are for GDP to grow 4% this year, for an unemployment rate of 3.5%. It’s not easy or obvious to get into that inflation-wage spiral, but you can’t sleep behind the wheel.

Until the middle of last year, the Fed used the word “transient” to describe inflation. As early as late last year, some regional Feds began to say that it didn’t seem so temporary. In December, the Fed chairman decided to drop the term “temporary”, it is more enduring than imagined. He recognized that, he will finish the asset repurchase program in March, he has already said that he will raise interest rates and the market prices four to five highs this year.

And I think that this cycle of interest rate hikes should not be as reversible as it was in the past, because the inflationary process is more widespread. It has far fewer degrees of freedom than it had in the past. You have to raise interest rates and speak a little thicker. A teacher of mine used to say that central banks have two types of operations: open market and open mouth.

How has it guided the composition of investors’ portfolios?

It has the Brazil dimension and the world dimension. In the Brazil dimension, it is relatively clear that we are going to have a CDI that we haven’t had for a long time. Has real interest on NTN-B [título público atrelado à inflação] of almost 6% per year. Changing the risk-free asset makes you, by definition, allocate more to fixed income and less to equities.

The interesting question is in the US. Interest is rising, but leaving zero interest. Until fixed income becomes attractive in the US, where almost everything is fixed-rate, we have been saying: the market will become more volatile. Calibrate your portfolios to have a level of risk you can handle.

Imagine the S&P 500 drops 10%, do you sell or buy? If you’re someone who’s scared and says you want to sell, calibrate your portfolio so you don’t have to sell low and buy high. In the long run, the S&P will continue to generate value and you will continue to make money over a three to five year horizon.

How do you deal with volatility? It stretches the horizon of vision, looks beyond 2022. American capitalism will continue to generate a lot of wealth and shareholder value. Stretching your investment horizon is the most elegant way to hedge against volatility.

