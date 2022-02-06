Google and Amazon win, Facebook and Netflix lose after swings

If during the beginning of the pandemic the Big Techsas the largest global technology companies are known, were unanimous in investor preference, with the world living in home officenow the market is divided on what to expect from them.

This became clear with the disclosure – and receipt on the stock exchange – of the results of these companies during the crop of corporate balance sheets in the United States.

While Facebook (FBOK34) and Netflix (NFLX34) saw their market price plummet, after their respective swings, shares of Google (GOGL34) and Amazon (AMZO34) soared.

Even if the group of companies on the Nasdaq, which concentrates technology companies, has an accumulated decline of 17.2% in 2022, the index logic, in a consolidated way, is not always valid for the Big Techs.

In general, technology companies have been penalized by the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States next month, which increases the costs of raising these companies and reduces the fair value of their shares.

However, as analysts explain, the big techs are among the companies with the highest market value in the world and have more consolidated operations.

Some have even evolved so much in what they do that they are no longer able to deliver the same growth as before.

See below why the market saw the balance sheets of the Big Techs.

Facebook (FBOK34), now Meta, has user stagnation

For sure Wall Street witnessed a historic auction in the day after of Facebook results, which is now called Meta. In terms of market value, the company lost US$ 200 billion in a single day, when it retained its biggest daily drop since its debut on the Stock Exchange.

Behind this was the data, in the balance of the fourth quarter, of 500 thousand active users less than in the immediately previous quarter. It was the first time in history that the social network registered a drop in the number of subscribers.

“The fact that the number of users has not grown has scared the market a lot, as it has raised doubts as to where Meta is going to grow in terms of social networking”, explains Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP.

The metaverse segment, which even led to a change in the company’s name, also raises doubts. Jennie says the company has invested heavily in this new segment, but it’s not yet clear how the metaverse will be monetized.

Meta has also been caught up in competition with other networks such as Tik Tok, as well as feeling the impact of Apple’s privacy policy changes. The new rules gave greater powers of choice to the Facebook user in smartphones company, which can choose to share less information with the social network.

“This data has a lot of value for companies [que anunciam no Facebook]. From the moment that Apple limits the collection of this information, the company’s competitive advantages diminish”, says Rafael Nobre, international analyst at XP, explaining that Facebook is dependent on digital ads.

Netflix (NFLX34): “subscriber peeps”

Another company that disappointed – and its investors a lot – was Netflix, which saw its shares plummet more than 20% after the results were announced on January 20th.

In addition to reporting lower-than-expected user growth in the fourth quarter, Netflix projects a slowdown in subscriber base growth for 2022.

Guilherme Zanin, Avenue’s chief strategist, explains that, like Facebook, the company has reached a certain level of maturity and therefore the tendency is to present less and less expressive growth.

Netflix had “rebounds” in its subscriber base throughout the pandemic, with the increase in demand for streaming service. streamingsand, according to Zanin, became more dependent on punctual tractions with successful series, like the Korean Round 6.

“In the future, this will be the keynote of the company. Slower growth, but it can be sporadically faster, depending on which series are popular with subscribers and gain traction”, says Zanin.

Alphabet (GOGL34): growth on all fronts

On the more prosperous side of the season is Alphabet, owner of Google, whose shares were close to the highest levels in history after the release of the results.

Nobre, from XP, explains that Google has a strong demand outside the mobilebeing widely used in desktops with Windows operating system.

In addition, Alphabet has agreements with Apple, shelling out billions to have Google as the default search page in the browser. Safarifrom iOS.

Therefore, the company was less affected than Facebook by the changes in the privacy terms of the company founded by Steve Jobs.

Google’s advertising revenue reached US$61.239 billion in the fourth quarter, up 32.5% compared to the same period in 2020. And it wasn’t the only number to draw attention in Alphabet’s results, which exceeded expectations market.

Running on the outside, Youtube surprised by reaching US$ 8.63 billion in ad revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The figure is higher than what Netflix achieved with its subscriber base – US$ 7.71 billion.

“Youtube has become increasingly relevant to Google and is already the second largest social network. Undoubtedly, it can be a threat to Netflix, as both offer audiovisual content. In addition, Youtube also has content rental for streaming and ends up having a superior range of products”, says Nobre.

Amazon (AMZO34): streaming in sight

Finally, another giant that did not disappoint was Amazon, which reported stronger numbers than expected.

In addition to announcing results considered strong by the market, Amazon announced a price increase for its Prime services in the United States, which includes advantages in product delivery and access to the company’s streaming platform.

So the annual package will go from $119 to $139. In the fourth quarter, digital ad revenue brought Amazon nearly $10 billion.

“Amazon, like Google, has diversified revenue and other fronts that have been favored,” explains Jennie Li.

Analysts explain that cloud computing is one of Amazon’s biggest businesses right now and the most profitable for the company right now.

“Amazon had been losing this space to Microsoft and Google, but it resumed expressive growth in the fourth quarter”, concludes Nobre.

