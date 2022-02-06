Google changes Chrome icon after 8 years without changes

It’s not news that Google Chrome is considered one of the main browsers on the market and, obviously, an important gateway to the consumption of the search giant’s services, thanks to the integration with its products such as search itself, Gmail and more. This importance is reflected in part in the constant rollout of new features that arrive with each release, which included in the latest Beta release implementations of new accessibility features for downloads, a new API and more.





However, not only implementations “under the caput” live a program and now, it seems, Google has again decided to slap the visual identity of the icon of the most used browser in the world, in a hiatus that took 8 years to finish (previously, Google maintained a pattern of icon changes every 3 years). According to information published by the designer Elvin on his personal Twitter account, the changes should start appearing soon on devices that have Google Chrome installed, thus making it uniform with the new identity of the icon.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome’s Canary update today. Yes! we’re refreshing Chrome’s brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

What has changed?

Like the last changes, the new visual identity brings discreet and punctual changes, which make sense when we consider the design evolutions seen in Google’s products and services, which increasingly bets on minimalist and discreet details. The first and most obvious change is due to the size and distribution of its colors, being possible to observe that the blue core takes up more space and offers greater refinement in the distribution of proportions, as can be seen below. In addition to this change, it is also possible to observe that the icon lost its shadow effect, therefore bringing more flat colors.





In addition to this change, the design team studied the impact of using a gradient in different tones, and it was observed to be somewhat uncomfortable for those who saw it on a PC or smartphone screen. The practical result was the introduction of a more subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate this, making the icon more accessible.





Another detail mentioned by the designer was the adaptation to the systems that Chrome is on board: according to him, the way the icon is displayed will change depending on the operating system that the user has, aligning with the interface of each one of them, making -the most consistent when compared to other apps. Below, you can check respectively how it will be presented on Windows 10 and 11 (with gradient identity), on Chrome OS (without gradient) and on macOS (with 3D effect) and colored identification if the version is Beta or Dev.

Also speaking of the identification of Beta and Dev, an aspect that was thought of in this new revision was how these identifiers are perceived in the devices, with the change of the name in full only by the initial letter of the version, something that favors in particular the devices with screens minors.





For now, it has not yet been revealed when this change will finally be presented to users but, considering its officialization and detail, it would not be surprising if it arrives in the next few weeks or so, wait for the new stable version to be officially released to start the standardization. So, what do you think of the new Google Chrome icon? Tell us in the comments!