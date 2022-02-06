Google Workspace gets free plan; see how it works

THE Google is creating a new plan Google Workspace free enterprise app that gives you access to virtually all Google apps. However, companies need to have their own email domain, as the free version does not give you the right to Gmail accounts or custom domains.

Essential Starter, which does not yet appear in the list of Workspace plans available in Brazil, is essentially the Business Starter package, but with 15 GB of storage via Google Drive per user, other productivity tools, and without the “personalized and secure” business email service.

Google Workspace plans now available in BrazilSource: Google Workspace

Alternative for small businesses

One of the benefits of Essential Starter is that companies looking for an online tools platform can try Google Workspace without any cost, credit card or trial period. The free plan even entitles you to apps Duo and chat of video calls and internal communication, in addition to the standard tools:

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Meet

Google Chat

Google Calendar

Google Forms

Google Sites

Google Keep

Despite requiring its own email domain, the service is still aimed at smaller companies, as only 25 users can be simultaneously connected to the same team account. However, the same domain can create multiple accounts for different teams within the company.

Google Meet is included in Workspace’s free planSource: Google Workspace

Workspace’s free option won’t meet the demands of companies with very high web workflows or many employees per team, but it centralizes productivity tools for businesses starting out in a single, simple, lightweight, and no-cost platform.

More details on the essential version of Google Workspace should arrive soon, as the company promises to launch the new feature in the coming weeks. Additional information can be seen on this website.