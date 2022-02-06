GTA 6: The ad already has more than half a million likes on Twitter, GTA 5 had stopped at 800

Although not technically called GTA 6 yet, Rockstar announced the new game in the Grand Theft Auto saga and everyone was very happy about it. A quick and easy way to catalog this success is the number of likes in the official tweet, which after 24 hours surpassed half a million. GTA 5, on the other hand, attracted around 800 likes.

Obviously, as also indicated by Daniel Ahmad’s tweet, we are talking about very different times. At the time of GTA 5, Twitter didn’t have the same number of subscribers and wasn’t central to the big game companies’ ads, but it’s still impressive to notice the difference between the two ads.

We also remind you that, despite having always been famous and appreciated, the Grand Theft Auto saga has really achieved success with GTA 5 and, above all, with its online mode. In fact, it is no accident that this chapter, originally published on PS3 and Xbox 360, is about to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is about to reach the third consecutive generation of consoles: it’s not a trivial matter.

Obviously a different time, context and less users on twitter, but still fun to compare to the GTA V announce tweet. https://t.co/VA6tMYrAfs pic.twitter.com/vsTFEKJUYi — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 5, 2022

We also emphasize that the announcement is only a confirmation of the development of the next chapter, which was taken for granted by everyone. When there’s a real reveal of GTA 6, perhaps with a trailer that really shows off the game, we’re sure the number of likes and views will be hugely over half a million.