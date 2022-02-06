Gustavo Mioto talks about the new Rainbow Six team and Marília Mendonça

the country singer Gustavo Mioto is ready for another kind of “sorrow”: cheering for his own team in the electronic competitive scene. The musician announced, this week, the launch of 4Dreams, its org initially focused on Rainbow Six: Siege.

Mioto spoke exclusively with START to tell how his interest in games and especially eSports came about.

“I’ve always been into campaign games. I’ve never been into competitive, FPS, that sort of thing,” he recalls. “But my music producer started playing with me online, we liked it and thought: let’s get an FPS. That’s where I met Rainbow”.

The countryman tells more about how this hobby has now become a business and what his plans are for 4Dreams. Check out the video at the top of the page.

You couldn’t talk to Mioto without talking about music, right? He talks about the death of his friend Marília Mendonça (“It was a hole in the heart”) and that he is afraid of flying – he only travels like this because he has to tour. Check it out in the video below:

Finally, we also talk about his friendship with football player Daniel Alves, currently at Barcelona and his partner at 4Dreams. How did this unlikely partnership come about? See in the video below:

