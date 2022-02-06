Hated at BBB 22, Arthur Aguiar becomes the target of persecution from the house: ‘Rotten’ TV News

At BBB 22, Arthur Aguiar began to be persecuted by a portion of the program’s confined. This Saturday (5), after Laís Caldas attacked the actor in the Prova do Anjo, Maria and Pedro Scooby shared their feelings of hatred for the Camarote member who has a chance of falling on the next wall.

During a chat about the attitudes of Maíra Cardi’s husband, the actress of Amor de Mãe (2019) shot: “Rotten fruit falls alone”. “Able to go [para o paredão] with more votes than we expect if the leader’s nominee doesn’t have a backlash,” said Bárbara Heck.

“If Jade [Picon, líder da semana] indicate Lucas [Bissoli], he shouldn’t pull Arthur in order not to take the vote out of the house, he had to pull someone else. the whole house goes [no Arthur]he goes with a lot of votes”, warned Brunna Gonçalves. “He came up with a strategy and got burned with everyone”, added Maria.

“This fight, Rodrigo [Mussi] bought early too, right? I think he saw it first”, highlighted Laís when remembering the last one eliminated, who was Aguiar’s rival.

In the course of the conversation, Scooby commented on the fight he had with Aguiar and Tiago Abravanel on Friday (4) and warned the sisters that he intends to explain his version of the friction later.

“I wanted to explain to everyone that I was put in a very bad situation. I understand that it was not Tiago’s intention, but later, what Arthur did, put me in an even worse situation”, commented the surfer, and the doctor reinforced the criticism: “He [Aguiar] He remained silent, looking like a mule, didn’t say anything. Tiago had to defend him. That’s it, if you want, I’ll speak on the spot [da explicação]because I thought it was ridiculous”.

“Tiago came to apologize to me, because he was wrong with the words. What’s the deal, I never arrived and spoke ill of anyone here, it was always to joke. The only people who played mocking, really mocking, were the PA [Paulo André Camilo] and the DG [Douglas Silva]because we always put ourselves in that place”, added Scooby. “He doesn’t know how to play”, complained the woman from Goiás.

Laís Caldas was thrilled with the attack given to Arthur Aguiar in this Saturday’s Angel Test (5). The doctor criticized the artist’s strategy and accused him of lying about an alleged apology after the activity. “He puts himself on the wall all the time, and he goes! I hope he leaves!”, she warned.

A believer who will be indicated to the wall by the leader, Bissoli already has his target defined in the counterattack. “I pull Arthur”, he warned during a conversation with Eslovênia Marques. However, the medical student does not yet know that this power will not be available in the formation of the next hot seat.

Naiara Azevedo also reinforced the chorus against the ex-Rebelde. “I’m not going to combine a vote with Arthur”, declared the sertaneja. “He’s still more straight than she is. [Maria]”, warned Bissoli.

