Here’s how to check if you have any “forgotten money” to receive from the bank

On January 24, an innovative tool was launched by the Central Bank, which seeks to offer citizens access to debts they must receive from banks. This is because, according to the BC itself, there are more than R$ 8 billion that are sitting in institutions, but that actually belong to the holders of these accounts.

Read more: Work on the Internet earning in dollars or euros: See how many are earning money.

Therefore, the Values ​​Receivable tool offers Brazilians the possibility of making a query to find out if there is any money held in banks. Thus, with the payment schedule, the citizen will be able to withdraw the amount. Wants to know how to check receivables on the Central Bank website? So keep reading!

How does the payment work?

With confirmation through the query that there are amounts receivable, payment can be made in two ways: by transfer via Pix in the account registered at Registrato, or by bank transfer. That’s because Pix can only be done if the money is held in one of the institutions that adhered to a Central Bank term. Therefore, already at the time of the consultation, you can know how and when the payment will be executed.

Tool in settings

According to the Central Bank, there will be a first phase in which R$ 3.9 billion will be disclosed referring to current or savings accounts closed without withdrawals. The money can also come from undue charges, in addition to credit obligations, capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses that consortia that no longer exist.

As for the other causes, the Central Bank intends to disclose these values ​​during the year 2022. Thus, it also intends to pay for pre- and post-paid accounts closed without withdrawal and accounts in brokerages and distributors of securities and real estate values.

However, due to the large volume of accesses on the Central Bank platform, the tool had to be suspended and should only return on February 14th. To read and confirm all this information, just go to the Central Bank website and read about the amounts receivable.