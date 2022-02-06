Hibiscus tea: learn the benefits of this tea for your health, learn how to make it

Taking care of appearance, for some time now, has become even more present in the lives of many people. Photos for social networks, to appear well dressed in certain places and others. Therefore, many people look for quick recipes on the internet for miraculous teas, one of them: hibiscus tea. It helps to reduce fluid retention. This Saturday, February 5thwe will bring everything about this plant.

To help you understand which the benefits of hibiscus tea for your health, the blog home life, brought several tips. First of all, we will explain what hibiscus is, where to find it and what it is for.

What is hibiscus?

At first, the hibiscus flower is originally from Africa, however, there are also reports of being found in Asia. Since its earliest records it has been used as a medicinal herb. For a few years now, it has gained “fame” as an aid in weight loss.

What is hibiscus tea for?

According to studies, hibiscus tea, in addition to being an antioxidant, helps to decrease fat cells in the human body. So it is widely used by people who practice physical activities, athletes and bodybuilders. However, hibiscus tea can be used to control blood pressure. What’s more, substances found in the plant help to improve stress.

As with the aforementioned benefits, the hibiscus tea controls cholesterol, lowers cancer risk, helps with premature aging. As well as improves liver functions, ie liver health.

Where to find hibiscus?

Hibiscus leaves can be found at health food stores. They are usually in bulk. That way, you can choose the amount you want. Because it is very light, 100 grams, it fills almost a plastic bag and lasts a long time. The value varies between R$ 8.99 to R$ 40. In addition, it can be found in powder, leaves and capsules.

There are health risks:

Hibiscus tea is prohibited for pregnant and lactating women. As well as for people who take hormone replacement, for decreasing the amount of estrogen. Remember not to drink the tea in excess, as it can cause headaches, nausea and liver problems.

How to make hibiscus tea:

Put 1 tablespoon of the herb in 1 liter of hot water and let it steep for at least 15 minutes. Tea can be served warm or iced. Using sugar or sweetener often makes the tea lose its properties.

if you liked this content, send it to your friends and leave your comment. After all, good news is for sharing, isn't it? Check out the video below and clarify other questions about hibiscus tea.

