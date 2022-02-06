Hospitalized, Júlia goes to crime and leaves Felipe on the floor · TV News

Júlia (Denise Fraga) will disappoint Felipe (Gabriel Leone) once again in Um Lugar ao Sol. The singer will accept to be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic because of her addiction to alcohol, but will be caught trying to break down a door to steal a medicine. The musician will be devastated and will give up helping her in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After running over Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Licia Manzo’s plot, Ana Virgínia’s (Regina Braga) daughter is going downhill. First, she will leave Rio de Janeiro embarrassed by the mess she made and involved her son, but she will end up found by Felipe.

The young man will discover that his mother was not to blame for the accident, as it was Rebeca’s sister (Andrea Beltrão) who threw herself in the back of the vehicle. He will live with her to control her mother’s impulses, but Julia will give her children a lot of lost. He will then suggest that the relative go to a clinic for treatment.

Júlia will accept the proposal and spend some chapters practically without appearing. After a while, the woman will team up with a roommate to steal medicine. The scenes will air from February 16.

The two will manage to get some pills and leave them hidden in a potted plant. A security guard, however, will catch them while they are trying to retrieve the substances.

The embarrassing situation will reach Ana Virgínia’s ears, and the psychoanalyst will tell Felipe everything. Tired of seeing Júlia limp because of her addictions, the character played by Gabriel Leone will decide to let go of his mother’s hand once and for all.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

