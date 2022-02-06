How does private child welfare work?

In short, private child welfare is nothing less than an ordinary private welfare. The difference is that it is intended for children under 18 years of age, so it is a good way to invest in your children’s future.

Currently, issues such as health, education and housing are the biggest concerns of parents. Thus, private child welfare is a type of private pension that aims to achieve long-term goals, is not related to the INSS and is supervised by Susep (Superintendence of Private Insurance).

Thus, your child can use the money in a variety of ways, whether as a monthly income to pay for college, or even to buy a property.

As private child pension investments are made in both fixed income and variable income funds, the return is higher when compared to other types of fixed income investments such as CDB and Treasury Direct, for example.

Since this type of pension is managed by the parents, there is no minimum age to invest in the modality, but remember that the earlier you start investing, the greater the profitability. Remembering that the only requirement is that the child has a valid CPF.

How to make a child’s private pension?

Hiring a private children’s pension plan is an opportunity to teach your child from an early age the importance of thinking long term and being financially controlled.

That’s why we’ve separated a step-by-step guide for you to start investing without worry. Check out:

1. Choose the pension plan

The plans currently offered in Brazil are: PGBL (Free Benefits Generating Plan) and VGBL (Free Benefits Generating Life).

In the PGBL, the amount is deducted from the Income Tax, limited to 12% of gross income. At the time of redemption, IR is levied on the total amount deposited on the income for the period.

In the VGBL, it is not possible to deduct from the Income Tax. However, the tax is levied on income.

2. Define the taxation model

In private child welfare, you can choose between two taxation models: regressive and progressive.

In the regressive table, the tax collection decreases according to the time from application to redemption, following the rates below:

Up to 2 years: 35%

From 2 to 4 years: 30%

From 4 to 6 years: 25%

From 6 to 8 years: 20%

From 8 to 10 years: 15%

Over 10 years: 10%.

In the progressive table, the IR varies according to the amount received, with rates ranging from 0 to 27.5%.

In addition, there is an incidence of IR at source at a rate of 15% on the amount redeemed.

3. Compare offers from different financial institutions

Mapping the pension plans of various institutions is important, as the fees charged make a big difference in profitability.

The main fees charged in pension plans are: administration fee and loading fee.

The administration fee is the remuneration paid by the managers and administrators of the fund. On average, it costs 1.5% and is usually billed annually.

The loading fee is the percentage levied on the contributions and exists to cover administrative expenses. Depending on the negotiation, it is possible to be exempt from this fee.

In addition to these, some insurers may charge the so-called exit fee at the time of capital withdrawal. Therefore, it is necessary to carefully analyze where and how to invest.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow all about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and subjects related to the world of finance.

Image: wong yu liang / Shutterstock.com