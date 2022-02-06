Hunter is hired and kills 4-meter crocodile that terrorized Florida farmer

A farmer from the Okeechobee region (Florida, USA) was in the middle of a long mystery: why your calves were disappearing from your property on the shores of a lake? The answer had over 4 meters long and weighed 406 kilograms.

The discovery increased the terror: who was behind the disappearances was a alligator (American alligator). To end the voracious reptile’s reign, the ruralista recently hired a professional hunter rather than a specialist for the safe removal of the gigantic animal. Doug Borries acted as “Terminator”. Chased, killed the 80 year old reptile and then ate it. With a single shot, delivered by a long-range rifle.

“I stood on top of the lake dike before dawn and shot him on an island in the middle of the lake just after sunrise”he explained in a Facebook video.

Doug Borries shows off an alligator over 4 meters that terrorized a farmer in Florida Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and I was lucky enough to land a perfect shot from a very long distance. I had no idea of ​​the magnitude of the body until we pulled it completely out of the lake. He was suspected of eating some of the cattle. site around the lake and was considered a threat”added the hunter.

Doug said he was proud not just of shooting the alligator, but the way he did it.

After being pulled from the bottom of the lake, the animal was skinned and eaten. Dough plans to expose how a trophy the alligator’s hide and skull.