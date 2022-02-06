‘I wasn’t on a diet’, says cousin about woman who died from ‘slimming tea’ – 05/02/2022

Nurse Edmara Silva de Abreu died in the early hours of February 3, in São Paulo, due to fulminant hepatitis due to the recurrent use of a slimming compound. In an interview with universethe victim’s cousin, Márcia Cristina Oliveira, said that the family did not know about the consumption of the substance.

“We only found out that she was using the product after the medical team asked us to look for, among the medications, what she had been ingesting”, says Márcia.

The product found in Edmara’s belongings was “50 herbs slimming”, a capsule-shaped complex that contained herbs such as green tea, carqueja, mata verde, in addition to hepatotoxic substances (which are bad for the liver).

According to Márcia, Edmara began to feel sick just two days before she was rushed to Hospital Santa Joana, where she worked as an obstetric nurse. She complained of nausea and abdominal pain. When she was diagnosed with fulminant hepatitis, she was transferred to Hospital das Clínicas, where she had to wait eight days to undergo a liver transplant. The surgery took place on Saturday (29), but the nurse’s body rejected the new organ.

“She went to the gym every day”

Also according to Márcia, her cousin was a very vain and physically active person. “Edmara loved the gym, she went every day, she wasn’t sedentary or dieting; she ate well and in good places,” she describes.

Asked about the fact that her cousin did not consider the risks of the slimming complex — even though she is a health professional — Márcia believes that Edmara herself did not know about the risks of this compound.

She had no problems with the scale, we don’t know why she used these capsules – Marcia, Edmara’s cousin

Monique Alves, another cousin of the victim, also spoke to the UOL regarding the matter. According to Monique, the cousin was not taking “anything else” besides the pills. “She trusted the medicine, even because she thought it was natural, it is written on the packaging that they are just herbs. It is not a black box, no medicine that appears to be dangerous.”

“It’s important to talk about this so that other families don’t go through the pain we’re going through today,” added Monique. On the website of the Federal Revenue, it is possible to verify that the product “50 herbs emagrecedor” has its CNPJ suspended since 2015. So far, the report by UOL could not contact the company that made the compound.

The Dictatorship of Beauty

For Caroline Bartholo, nutritionist specializing in Eating Disorders at Ambulim/IPq HCFMUSP, products such as “50 slimming herbs” are sought after by people who expect to change their body quickly. “The aesthetic pressure makes the shape or size of the body a priority, above, even, any concern with health. Companies use statements as 100% natural and healthy because this is salable and brings the illusion of care, even not being,” he argues.

As the nutritionist explained in an interview with universethese drugs cause physical sequelae, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, kidney and liver dysfunction, intestinal irritation, breathing difficulties and even lead to death, as happened with Edmara.

In a note, Anvisa reported that “50 herbs slimming” has been banned in Brazil since 2020. “The product 50 herbs slimming cannot be classified as food, or even as a food supplement, as it contains ingredients that are not authorized for use in Among these components are the leather hat, mackerel, douradinha, parrilha parrilha, carobinha, senna, dandelion, ironwood, gotu kola. These plant species are authorized for use only in medicines, such as herbal in food supplements”, the statement reads.

Caroline stresses the impact of aesthetic pressures on women’s lives.

The incessant desire for methods that promise rapid weight loss makes you sick both physically and mentally, as it is clear how sad these people feel about their appearance, have low self-esteem and many insecurities.

The nutritionist reinforces that those looking to lose weight should do so under the supervision of a professional. “Healthy and really sustainable weight loss happens due to a set of factors, such as: balanced diet, physical exercises, water consumption, stress management, sleep quality and good intestinal functioning.”