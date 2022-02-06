If Russian attack is not imminent, why does Ukraine ask for weapons?

The US said it would no longer refer to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as “imminent” after complaints from the Kiev government. But Ukraine continues to ask for help from allies to receive weapons. Why? For weeks, the world has been following the unfolding of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The United States has even classified an attack by Moscow on Kiev as “imminent”. The Ukrainian government has tried to put on a warm cloth and calm the population, but at the same time, it welcomes Western leaders and asks for weapons to be sent. If a Russian attack is not likely in the short term, why is Ukraine asking for help and receiving weapons?







Ukrainian soldiers use a US Javelin missile launcher during military exercises Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Moscow has stationed around 100,000 troops near its borders with Ukraine, fueling speculation it could invade the neighboring country. In 2014, Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to its territory.

The US government warns that this number of troops could quickly rise to 175,000. Western intelligence analysts say troops are increasingly in possession of the logistics needed to launch an attack, including blood supplies to Russian field hospitals near the Ukrainian border. At the same time, Russia is carrying out joint exercises in Belarus, involving 30,000 troops, NATO estimates.

In response, Ukraine has requested and started receiving weapons from Western countries in recent weeks: anti-tank systems from the US and the UK, as well as munitions and anti-aircraft missiles from the Baltic States. The European Union (EU) has pledged more than €1 billion in assistance.

The central question is whether this is just a rash move by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to draw the West’s attention to his demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO, or whether Russia’s leader actually intends to launch an attack on Ukraine. And if there is indeed an attack, whether it would take the form of a localized intervention or a full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s Criticism of the US

On February 2, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the term “imminent” would no longer be used to describe the threat of Russian intervention. Not because the objective assessment of US intelligence has changed, but because the term may inadvertently suggest US certainty about Putin’s intentions. The use of the term and the tough rhetoric of the Joe Biden administration also caused significant friction with the Ukrainian government.

“I’m the president of Ukraine and I’m here on the ground, I think I understand the details better than any other president,” was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s message to foreign journalists who asked him to explain the gap between US messages. and the most cautious line of his government.

As Washington warned of the acute threat of Russian invasion, Zelensky told Ukrainians that the risks were no greater than before. All that has changed, Zelensky claimed, is the sudden increase in international media attention.

The Ukrainian president’s statement was all the more surprising because the country’s leaders, including Zelensky himself, have spent years urging the West not to underestimate the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine’s independence. Not only that: Kiev has put together an impressive wish list of Western weapons systems it says it needs to stop Russia from attacking.

The differences between Kiev and Washington are more about “the stylistics and emphasis” than anything else, argued political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko. He highlighted that since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Moscow has increased its permanent military presence along Ukraine’s borders and has carried out large-scale exercises every European spring and summer. As a result, Ukrainians, explains Fesenko, have learned to live with the constant risk of escalation.

All the current talk about an attack has already had a very real impact on Ukraine. “The war has not yet broken out, but the war is already being fought in the media, and this is having a negative impact on the Ukrainian economy,” Fesenko told DW.

How were previous escalations resolved?

This is not the first time Russia has used troop movements to raise tensions with Ukraine. In March and April 2021, Russia mustered tens of thousands of troops on Ukrainian borders and carried out naval exercises in the Black Sea.

The move caused international concern, but fears of imminent conflict were less acute than at the moment. At that time, Russian forces did not have the logistics to launch a full-scale attack, and Russia had not formulated any concrete demands.

In the spring of 2021, Biden’s offer of a one-on-one summit with Putin, whom he had called a “killer” just weeks earlier, was enough for Russia to end the maneuvers.

Now, the mere offer of dialogue will hardly be enough to resolve tensions. The Biden-Putin summit in Geneva in June 2021 did little for Russia to advance its goals.

This time, Moscow issued a list of demands, including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and a commitment by the Atlantic Alliance to withdraw troops and military equipment from member states in Eastern Europe. NATO has already ruled out meeting any of these requirements.

That leaves talks about controlling intermediate-range missiles in Europe the only part of Russia’s demands with any chance of progress.

Observers hope that any such agreement on arms control, even if reached, is unlikely to be a diplomatic victory enough for the Kremlin to be willing to de-escalate.

How much is climbing costing Ukraine?

Even without a single shot fired, talk of impending war in Ukraine is already undermining international investors’ confidence in the country. This is part of the reason why President Zelensky is so keen to tone down the rhetoric.

So far, Ukraine’s currency, the hryvnia, has held up well, losing less than 10% of its value against the euro in recent weeks – although that hasn’t happened without help from the central bank, which has spent more than a billion euros. to stop the fall of the currency.

The most relevant knock-on effect for the economy so far, says analyst Sergey Fursa, has been Ukraine’s ability to borrow money on international markets. In the current situation, bond auctions would be doomed to failure, explains Fursa.

Evidence is mounting that international companies are shelving investment plans in Ukraine, as some companies in the country are following the example of some Western embassies and evacuating staff from the Ukrainian capital.

Quantifying the value of such lost investments is difficult. However, as the current escalation unfolds, analysts warn that continued uncertainty over Ukraine’s security could prove to be a permanent brake on the country’s economic development.

Is there an advantage for Ukraine?

In just one week, the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands visited Kiev, with promises of military supplies. It was an unprecedented show of support and something that Ukraine, in normal times, would celebrate as a diplomatic victory.

Ukraine is truly on the agenda of Europe and NATO – so it fears that Russia’s demands will be taken seriously.

Ukraine received weapons and promises of future deliveries not only from the United States, but also from other NATO countries such as the United Kingdom, which had previously not provided lethal weapons.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the value of equipment supplied to Ukraine is still modest compared to US support for Israel or Afghanistan before the Taliban took over last year.

As for NATO membership, the alliance refused to rule out Ukraine’s entry, but neither did it give any hope of membership in the short term.