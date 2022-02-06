Inquiry for forgotten money in banks will be released this month

Created by the Central Bank (BC), the Registrato system aims to make it easier for citizens to redeem forgotten balances in the accounts of several banks.

In recent weeks, BC announced the availability of the system that in less than 24 hours received a very high demand for requests for forgotten balances and ended up stopping working.

The Central Bank expressed itself in a note saying that the website will return to operation on February 14th. Meanwhile, Brazilians are anxiously awaiting the request to redeem their values. This request, however, can only be made from the 7th of March.

It is estimated that around 24 million Brazilians and companies will receive around R$ 8 billion. The consultation can only be done by informing the CPF or CNPJ of the company, soon after the values ​​available in the name of the company or citizen will appear. See the step by step:

Access the Central Bank website and look for the option: “My Financial Life”;

Click on “Amounts to Receive”;

Scroll to the end of the page and click on the option “Consult the Amounts Receivable Report”;

Click on “Start consultation” and enter your CPF or CNPJ number. If you have money to receive, the information will appear right on the screen. Otherwise, the query will be terminated.

If there is any amount to receive, it will be necessary to verify which bank this amount is in the “Registration”.

How to make the rescue?

If the bank where you have money has adhered to the BC term that determines payment via Pix in the account within 12 days, when entering the Registrato website, the option “Request here” will appear. TED and DOC are also options for transferring values.

Now, if “Request via institution” appears, this indicates that the bank has not signed the BC term, so it will be necessary to contact the financial institution to redeem the amounts.