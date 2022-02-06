Intel Arc Alchemist: see leaked images of the gaming GPU

This Friday (4), the news site VideoCardz, which specializes in computer hardware, has unveiled photos of what appears to be another prototype Intel Arc Alchemist — the future lineup of video cards from the eponymous industry giant. The unit in question has already appeared in other leaks, with a traditional configuration of two fans for its cooling and the unprecedented support for DisplayPort 2.0 technology.

As the source details, the interior of the prototype reveals the presence of up to eight memory modules, suggesting that the analyzed model may be a variant of 16 GB or 12 GB of VRAM — varying according to its installation on the other side of the motherboard. printed circuits (PCB). The set is powered via two 6-pin and 8-pin connectors.

Check out the images:

Intel Arc Alchemist external and internal details. (Source: VideoCardz / Playback)Source: VideoCardz

The website also notes that the revealed model looks like an “updated” variant of the first leaked video card prototypes, shared by the channel. Moore’s Law is Dead, on Youtube. Considering the small changes in the GPU’s design, it is possible to suggest that Intel shouldn’t take long to launch the model on the market – something that shouldn’t happen until the next quarter of this year, according to the latest rumors.