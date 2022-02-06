International Space Station will crash to Earth in 2031, says NASA

2022-02-06

International Space Station seen from space

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

NASA plans to drop the ISS into the Pacific Ocean in 2031

The International Space Station (ISS) will continue to function until 2030, before launching into the Pacific Ocean in early 2031, NASA said.

In a report released this week, the US space agency said the ISS would crash into a part of the ocean known as Point Nemo.

This is the furthest point from the coast on planet Earth, also known as the spaceship graveyard. Many old satellites and other space debris have crashed there, including the Russian space station Mir in 2001.

NASA has announced that in the future, near-Earth space activities will be led by the commercial sector.

