IR 2022: Check the list of documents required for the declaration | Economy

There is only one month left for Brazilians to be accountable to the Lion, filling out the Income Tax (IR) program. Traditionally, the reporting period starts on March 1st and ends at the end of April. The first step is the separation of documents, which can be done right away.
The sooner you organize and send the form, the more chances the citizen will have of receiving the refund soon, if he is entitled, being included in one of the first batches.
Until 2021, they were required to declare: who received in the previous year above R$ 28,559.70 in taxable income; who had more than R$ 40 thousand in exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income; who obtained a capital gain, for example from the sale of a house; in addition to owners of assets valued at more than R$ 300 thousand until December 31. For 2022, no changes have yet been announced.
However, even those who are not required to submit can fill out the IRPF form to generate a tax refund. This is the case of people who had payroll deductions in specific months, but were below the annual exemption limit. Sending the statement is still a solution for self-employed workers, as the document can be used as proof of income in cases of loans or financing.
It is worth remembering that, to be entitled to health and education deductions, it is necessary to have receipts that prove expenses and keep them for five years.
See the documents required for IRPF 2022
Income
- Reports of earnings from wages, retirement, pension, etc.
- Income reports from financial institutions, including stockbrokers
- Reports of income received from rental of movable and immovable property received from legal entities
- Information and documents on other incomes, such as alimony, donations and inheritances received during the year, among others
- Monthly summary of the cash book with calculation memory of the carnê-leão; Dandelion DARFs
Assets and rights
- Documents proving the purchase and sale of goods and rights
- Copy of property registration and/or deed of purchase and sale
- 2021 IPTU slip
- Documents proving the shareholding position of each company, if any
debts and burdens
- Information and documents on debt and encumbrances contracted and/or paid in the period
Variable income
- Control of purchase and sale of shares, including the monthly calculation of tax
- Equity DARFs
- Reports of income earned in variable income
Payments and donations made
- Payment receipts or health insurance or plan income report (with CNPJ of the issuing company and patient indication)
- Medical and dental expenses in general (with CNPJ of the issuing company or CPF of the professional, with indication of the patient)
- Proof of education expenses (with CNPJ of the issuing company with indication of the student)
- Proof of payment of Social Security and private pension (with CNPJ of the issuing company)
- Receipts for donations made
- Official proof of payment to political candidate
- Proof of payment of alimony as a result of a court decision for alimony.