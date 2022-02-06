IR 2022: Check the list of documents required for the declaration | Economy

Marcelo Camargo/ABr Taxpayer on the Federal Revenue website to declare Income Tax

There is only one month left for Brazilians to be accountable to the Lion, filling out the Income Tax (IR) program. Traditionally, the reporting period starts on March 1st and ends at the end of April. The first step is the separation of documents, which can be done right away.

The sooner you organize and send the form, the more chances the citizen will have of receiving the refund soon, if he is entitled, being included in one of the first batches.

Until 2021, they were required to declare: who received in the previous year above R$ 28,559.70 in taxable income; who had more than R$ 40 thousand in exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income; who obtained a capital gain, for example from the sale of a house; in addition to owners of assets valued at more than R$ 300 thousand until December 31. For 2022, no changes have yet been announced.

However, even those who are not required to submit can fill out the IRPF form to generate a tax refund. This is the case of people who had payroll deductions in specific months, but were below the annual exemption limit. Sending the statement is still a solution for self-employed workers, as the document can be used as proof of income in cases of loans or financing.

It is worth remembering that, to be entitled to health and education deductions, it is necessary to have receipts that prove expenses and keep them for five years.

See the documents required for IRPF 2022

Income

Reports of earnings from wages, retirement, pension, etc.

Income reports from financial institutions, including stockbrokers

Reports of income received from rental of movable and immovable property received from legal entities

Information and documents on other incomes, such as alimony, donations and inheritances received during the year, among others

Monthly summary of the cash book with calculation memory of the carnê-leão; Dandelion DARFs

Assets and rights

Documents proving the purchase and sale of goods and rights

Copy of property registration and/or deed of purchase and sale

2021 IPTU slip

Documents proving the shareholding position of each company, if any

debts and burdens

Information and documents on debt and encumbrances contracted and/or paid in the period

Variable income

Control of purchase and sale of shares, including the monthly calculation of tax

Equity DARFs

Reports of income earned in variable income

Payments and donations made