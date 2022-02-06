Is it possible to abandon the combustion engine by 2035?

The European Union wants to abolish combustion engines in cars by the year 2035 and replace them with electric machines. However, vehicle manufacturers and assemblers came out after this announcement claiming that the achievement of this goal is impossible until the scheduled date.

Among the companies that spoke out is Volkswagen, which has been investing heavily in electrification in recent years, but still faces many challenges. Thus, the company’s CEO, Herbert Diess, says that it is not possible to abandon the combustion engine until 2035. Read this article and understand more about it!

Why does Volkswagen’s CEO say it’s impossible to ditch the combustion engine by 2035?

Although the automaker is investing in electric and hybrid vehicles, it is not possible to retire combustion cars so quickly. That’s because the main part of an electric car are its batteries, which are large, heavy and have a high cost.

In addition, the European Union’s proposal is that 50% of Volkswagen’s sales will be electric vehicles only by 2030. But the problem is that, for that to happen, it is necessary to have battery factories in operation until 2028 at the latest.

Thus, the company needs to find a good location, build the industries, acquire all the machinery for the factories and train the employees. So these are huge and impossible challenges in such a short time. There is still the obstacle of the energy source for the operation of vehicles, since having electric cars only makes sense when the energy comes from a renewable source.

So, the matrix comes from solar, wind, nuclear energy and already exists in some countries, such as Austria, France and Norway. However, there are also polluting sources, whose energy comes from coal plants, as in Poland. In the latter case, an electric car becomes even more polluting than a car with a combustion engine. Therefore, what is being done at the moment are investments in hybrid and flex-engine vehicles.