‘It has European football players’

Pisto Mosimane, Al Ahly’s coach, spoke about the game against Palmeiras, next Tuesday, for the Club World Cup semi-final

After 1-0 victory over Monterrey, this Saturday (05), for the Club World Cup quarter-finalsthe technician of Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimanetalked about the semifinal match against palm treesnext Tuesday (08), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time).

The South African praised the power of Verdão and the technical level of the athletes from Alviverdes, even citing the 2-1 victory over Flamengoat the end of the last CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

However, Mosimane also highlighted the gigantism of Al Ahly, who will seek their first classification for the Club World Cup final.

“We cannot talk about Palmeiras as if it were something less. They have an excellent European coach and are champions of South America. They won matches like against Flamengo. They are very tactical,” he said.

“Opening the score will be something that will give us an important advantage. Palmeiras is a great club, but so are we”, he stressed.

play 1:52 Player says the responsibility of the squad is to bring happiness to Palmeiras fans

“We have nothing to lose and a lot to gain. They (Palmeiras) have excellent players, some come from European football. But football is football, and he talks on the field. What matters is the commitment to the game”, he added.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

About Al Ahly’s triumph over Alviverde in the last Club World Cup, in the 3rd place decision, Mosimane left the result aside and stressed that next Tuesday’s match will be completely different.

“We have to be honest: we won (the 2020 edition game) on penalties. The Palmeiras coach is very technical, very tactical. Today, we won because we played very well from a tactical point of view, how to defend, how to press. game (against Palmeiras) will be very tactical”, he summarized.

At the 2020 World Cup, Al Ahly won the bronze by beating Palmeiras on penalties, after a 0-0 victory in regulation time.