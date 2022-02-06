‘It was a mess’· TV News

A childhood friend of Jade Picon disapproves of the sister’s alliance with Laís Caldas, Eslovênia Marques and, recently, Maria on BBB 22. “It was a mess”, points out Maria Brasil. For the actress, the girls of the fourth lollipop changed their behavior with the digital influencer after she won the lead of the week.

“Laís, Maria, Eslô… They got into a fight with Jade. Now that she’s the leader, everyone goes to her side. But, unfortunately, I think it’s gone wrong there”, evaluates Jade’s friend in an interview with the Extra newspaper this year. Saturday (5).

The actress fears that the participant will be screwed in the reality show because of the game partners. The sister evaluated indicating Arthur Aguiar to protect Maria following the advice of colleagues, and the actress of the soap opera Amor de Mãe is not close to the influencer.

“Everything was working out, she was figuring things out. But now there are people being false to her in there. Unfortunately, I think she can indicate Arthur or Lucas because of the situation she thinks is happening”, says Maria Brasil.

The friend’s wish was for Jade to indicate one of the lollipop residents to the wall. “I wanted Arthur to win the Trial of the Angel and be immune, even for Jade to get this mess out of her head. I think he wants to play along. And I would like her to put on the wall some of the girls who misunderstand her”, she says. Bárbara Heck, another partner of Jade, who won the dynamic this Saturday (5).

On Friday night (4), Leo Picon, the millionaire’s brother, also commented on the young woman’s approach to confinement and indicated who she should approach. “Jade, Jade… watch out for her company… Get closer to uncle Pedro Scooby”, wrote the influencer.

See Leo Picon’s post:

Jade, Jade…watch your company… Get closer to your uncle @PedroScooby — Leo Picon ♥️ ◟̽◞̽ (@LeoPicon) February 4, 2022

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: