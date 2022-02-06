Joe Biden laments 900,000 Covid deaths in the US: ‘tragic historic milestone’ | World

US President Joe Biden lamented the milestone of 900,000 deaths from Covid-19 in the country, reached on Friday (4). In a statement, he called the number “another tragic historic milestone”.

“They were beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends. Each soul is irreplaceable,” he wrote.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The number was released by Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the coronavirus pandemic.

In absolute values, the United States is the country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, ahead of Brazil and India, according to official data.

In early January, omicron accounted for 95.4% of Covid infections in the US

US breaks Covid hospitalization record as omicron spreads

The country had reached 800,000 dead in mid-December. Cases linked to the omicron variant are on the decline, but daily deaths are still on the rise, averaging 2,400 today, according to official figures.

“Vaccines remain our most important tool. Vaccines and booster shots have proven to be incredibly effective and offer the highest level of protection,” added Biden.

In the country, only about 60% of the population is vaccinated, despite the wide availability of immunizers.