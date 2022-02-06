Junior Lima’s wife disapproves of Jade Picon’s disposable panties

“BBB22”: Jade Picon

Engaged in sustainable causes, Mônica Benini, wife of Junior Lima, was not at all happy with the revelation that Jade Picon took only disposable panties to the house of “BBB22”, so that she didn’t have to wash clothes. In her social networks, the jewelry designer published a message criticizing the initiative:

“What if, instead of sharing prices and models of disposable lingerie, we talked about how this is completely expendable? And, excuse me, absurd?!”, proposed the jewelry designer, associating an image of Jade in “BBB22”, so that there would be no doubt who was talking.

“We need to stop this selfishness of including disposable items, which serve only and exclusively for our ‘comfort’, in our routine”, continued Mônica. “I confess that the term disposable, by the way, already causes me reversal! Discard where, miss, discard where?”, added Sandy Leah’s sister-in-law.

one outfit a day

The subject of disposable panties came up in a conversation with Linn da Quebrada this week. At the pool, Jade talked to the singer and revealed the “trick” for not having to wash her clothes: “Do you know when you go for a massage and they give you those panties that you wear once and throw them away?”.

And it wasn’t just the panties: Jade also took at least one combination of clothes for each day of confinement, which can reach close to 100, if the digital influencer and businesswoman stays on the reality show until the final. The fact shocked Arthur Aguiar, who shared the fact with Tiago Abravanel:

“You were talking about bringing an outfit for each day. I didn’t bring it, but Jade did. She won’t be taking any clothes,” she said. “She brought disposable underwear and clothes for most days, because her clothes are so soft, so she folds them and fits three hundred clothes.”