Jurors revolt with contestant and abandon The Masked Singer

An unusual situation took over the recordings of the new season of The Masked Singer, produced by FOX in the United States. After the revelation that the first unmasked of the next cycle of episodes of the musical competition was Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and attorney for Donald Trump, jurors Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest against the choice of the controversial figure. of American politics to participate in the attraction.

According to the website Deadline, the duo ended up backing off the stage escape and ended up returning to the recording, alongside fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Work resumed, but the atmosphere on the reality show remained warlike, as Jeong and Thicke had a heated exchange with Giuliani. On social networks, the choice of FOX also did not please a good part of the viewers, uncomfortable with the choice of a figure so close to Donald Trump to participate in a program with expressive ratings.

This is not the first time that the American version of The Masked Singer has faced controversy related to people from the political universe. In March 2020, the format ended up revealing that Republican Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, was one of the participants in the attraction, characterized as a bear. And, just like in Brazil, the clash of masked celebrities ended up becoming an audience phenomenon: in the United States, the attraction is going for its seventh season in just four years.