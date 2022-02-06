jurors revolt with participant; know more

The atmosphere was tense during the recording of the new season of the American version of “The Masked Singer”, after two judges left the stage of the recordings of the first episode of the new season. The information was released by the American website deadline.

The mood started to get heavy when Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York and attorney for Donald Trump, was unmasked in the music competition. After that, the jurors Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke chose to leave the show’s stage in protest at not agreeing with Giuliani’s choice to participate in The Masked Singer.

Also according to Deadline, the judges returned to the stage minutes later, but the atmosphere was still tense.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that The Masked Singer USA has faced a controversy related to the country’s politicians. In the 2020 season it was revealed that the Republican Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, was one of the participants of the attraction, which did not please the viewers at all.

Photo: Disclosure

Learn more about The Masked Singer program

In translation, “O Cantor Mascarado” is a reality different from the The Voice or other musicals. In “The Masked Singer”, the judges face the singers, but don’t know who they are because of their costumes.

The purpose of the show is to discover who is behind these fantasies. In total, there are 12 celebrities from the most diverse areas.

It is worth remembering that there is a Brazilian version of the program and it is being shown on Rede Globo.

Photo: Disclosure

What do you think? Tell us on Twitter!

Also Read: Friday Releases: Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Nicki Minaj & More