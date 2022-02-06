Kelly Slater is champion in Pipeline, 1st stage of the World Surfing Championship | surfing

The year Seth Moniz was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kelly Slater won the fifth of 11 career world titles. This Saturday, they met for the first time in the decision of a stage of the world surfing circuit. Moniz, at 24, and Slater about to turn 50 on February 11th. The young Hawaiian surfer who grew up in the midst of the legendary local big waves against the American who has won seven times at Pipeline, on the north coast of the island.

The final between a Hawaiian promise and an American legend seemed so idealized that the waves seemed to want to embrace both of them with such happiness. But Kelly Slater has competed in Pipeline for 29 years and knows how to escape hugs. That’s how the American got an excellent backdoor tube and won the 9.00 rating that sent him to his eighth title in Pipeline. Then came an 8.17. It was what it took to reach the 56th title in the surfing elite.

The youngest and oldest champion in history, Slater has not won a stage of the tour since 2016. Two years before Moniz debuted in the WCT, by invitation, precisely in a stage in Pipeline. The last of the record holder’s 11 titles came in 2011, a year before the Hawaiian started on the junior circuit. A fan and an idol sharing the waves in the decision. Both coming from victories over Brazilians in the semifinals. Slater beat Miguel Pupo and Moniz, Caio Ibelli, on a Saturday with big seas and great swells. But Moniz seemed tired of such a conquest.

Kelly Slater scores 9.0 on a Backdoor wave in the final of the Pipeline stage at the World Surfing Championship

The first time Slater won at Pipeline was in 1992. Now, on the cusp of turning 50, he is repeating the feat achieved 30 years ago. For those thinking about retirement, it is a huge incentive to continue paddling on the path of new conquests. What can stop Slater? The vaccination card!

After two stages in Hawaii, the World Surfing Championship will pass through Portugal, two stages in Australia, Indonesia, El Salvador, Brazil, South Africa and Tahiti, in addition to the Finals in Trestles, California. But the calendar can still change according to the unfolding of the new coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions applied by each country. The WSL, the entity that organizes the World Cup, will follow the protocols of the local authorities for each stage, and the requirement of vaccination against Covid to enter some countries may take away from some Kelly Slater stages, such as those in Australia. In short, an opponent that he will have to face if he wants to keep breaking records.

Miguel Pupo, punished, falls to Kelly Slater in the semi

Miguel Pupo had never reached a semifinal at Pipeline before 2022. And the very first time he had American Kelly Slater in front of him. In the heat between them, more than ten minutes without any of the surfers catching a wave. When, suddenly, they both try the very same first wave. The American goes to the right (backdoor) and the Brazilian goes to the left (Pipe). Slater gets to his feet first and is hampered by Pupo, according to the judges, which is considered interference.

As a penalty, the Brazilian loses half of the second best score he can get. And from that moment on, Slater starts to drop and soon gets a great wave with one of the traditional Pipeline tubes. That 8.33 from Slater puts pressure on the Brazilian, who, with just 5 minutes to go, reaches a 6.33. With 30 seconds left for the heat to end, Pupo still manages to get one more barrel, but not enough to overcome the 11-time world champion. But if it weren’t for the punishment, the Brazilian would end up with higher grades than his American rival.

Caio Ibelli loses semi to Seth Moniz

The second semifinal heat started hotter than the previous one. And Seth Moniz has already achieved a 5.67 to open the works. Caio Ibelli responded with smaller tubes and got low scores (4.83 and 1.50). So, the Hawaiian stayed inside a wave for a long time and embraced another beautiful note: 7.83. It was very difficult for the turn, the Brazilian waited for the best wave, took a chance on some big but not perfect ones. However, the local surfer secured himself in the final against Kelly Slater.

Kelly Slater (USA) 9.76 X 8.58 Miguel Pupo (BRA)

9.76 X 8.58 Miguel Pupo (BRA) Seth Moniz (HAV) 13.50 x 6.33 Caio Ibelli (BRA)