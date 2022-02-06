Kelly Slater, on the title in Pipeline: “One of the best wins of my life” | surfing

– I dedicated my life to all of this, so I just tried to enjoy it and this is one of the best wins of my life. I do not even know what to say. I was in there just telling myself to enjoy every moment, no matter how much tension there was, I just had to breathe,” Slater said.

It was the American’s seventh victory at Pipeline, and his 56th at a Worlds stage. In the final, he surpassed Hawaiian Seth Moniz with two backdoor tubas (9.00 + 8.17).

– I spoke with Seth (Moniz) before the final, to go surfing because that’s what the public wanted to see, that’s what we came to surf Pipeline for – said Slater.

For those thinking about retirement, it is a huge incentive to continue paddling on the path of new conquests. What can stop Slater? The vaccination card! After two stages in Hawaii, the World Surfing Championship will pass through Portugal, two stages in Australia, Indonesia, El Salvador, Brazil, South Africa and Tahiti, in addition to the Finals in Trestles, California. But the calendar can still change according to the unfolding of the new coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions applied by each country. The WSL, the entity that organizes the World Cup, will follow the protocols of the local authorities for each stage, and the requirement of vaccination against Covid to enter some countries may take away from some Kelly Slater stages, such as those in Australia. In short, an opponent that he will have to face if he wants to keep breaking records.