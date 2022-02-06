Kelly Slater wins Pipeline stage, the first WSL of the year – 05/02/2022 – Esporte

American surfer Kelly Slater, 49, won the Pipeline stage, the first of the World Surfing Championship, this Saturday (5th) in Hawaii.

The veteran beat local surfer Seth Moniz, 24, in the final, with scores of 9 and 9.77 on both waves, for a total of 18.77. Moniz finished the decision with a total of 12.53.

The competition started last Saturday (29), and had the Brazilians Miguel Pupo and Caio Ibelli in the semifinals, defeated by the finalists. Italo Ferreira, Olympic champion in Tokyo-2020 and Filipe Toledo, second place in the WSL (World Surf League) in 2021, were in the way. The current world champion, Gabriel Medina, gave up the first stage to take care of his mental health.

Kelly Slater, who will be 50 years old on the 11th, is the youngest and oldest WSL champion. His first world title, in 1992, was won at the age of 20. The last, in 2011, at 39.

Although he is a sports legend, the American is one of the world’s athletes who expressed doubts about vaccines against Covid-19 and their mandatory nature during the pandemic.

During Novak Djokovic’s imbroglio in Australia, when the tennis player was detained by border police and later deported by the Australian government, Slater criticized Australian authorities and used words like “brainwashing” and “hate” to refer to the need to know what happened. athlete’s vaccination status.