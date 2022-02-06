Know how to differentiate the symptoms of dengue from those of Covid-19 – News

In the wake of the rainy season that has been wreaking havoc across Brazil, the accumulation of standing water has contributed to the proliferation of the mosquito. Aedes aegypti, responsible for spreading the virus that causes dengue. Cases of the disease have skyrocketed across the country, and only in the Federal District there was an increase of 212% compared to the first few weeks of last year.

In this scenario, it is worth paying attention to the symptoms of dengue, which, at first, can be confused with those of Covid-19, which also causes fever and malaise. Infectologist Ingrid Cotta, from Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, points out that, despite the fever, the diseases are different.

“The main symptoms of dengue are headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, malaise, tiredness, red spots on the skin and, eventually, bleeding, and there may also be nausea and vomiting. The symptoms of Covid are more in the upper and lower respiratory tract, associated with fatigue, a runny nose and cough with sputum that can be light, yellowish or greenish in color”, he highlights.

According to the Ministry of Health, the group most vulnerable to complications caused by dengue is composed of pregnant women, children and the elderly over 60 years old, people with chronic diseases – such as bronchial asthma, diabetes mellitus, sickle cell anemia and hypertension – or who have had previous infections caused by other dengue serotypes.

When should I seek medical attention?

In cases where fever, associated with at least two other symptoms of dengue, persists for more than seven days, a physician should be consulted. In addition, the infectious disease specialist highlights that there are warning signs that indicate worsening of the condition and immediate need for care to avoid the risk of death from the disease.

Symptoms are: intense and continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, swelling in the abdomen due to fluid accumulation, fainting caused by a drop in pressure, bleeding in the mucosa, such as in the mouth or anal region, for example.

“The patient is also lethargic, sluggish or irritable, the heart rate increases and the extremities get cold, like cold hands and feet”, highlights the doctor.

How can I take care of myself at home?

If symptoms are mild and, after medical consultation, there is no need for hospitalization or follow-up, the recommendation is rest and extra attention to hydration.

“Adults can use water, fruit juice, teas, coconut water, except alcohol. And children should be hydrated by mouth, early and abundantly, with oral rehydration serum, which should be offered with systematic frequency, and supplemented with homemade liquids, such as juices and teas”, he explains.

In cases where there is fever or pain, the recommendation is to use antipyretic drugs or analgesics, such as dipyrone or paracetamol. To stop nausea and vomiting, the drug recommended by the infectious disease specialist is ondansetron.

What medications should I not take?

In cases of suspected dengue or even when there is already a diagnosis, drugs of the salicylates class should be avoided, especially acetylsalicylic acid, also known as AAS.

“Salicylates can cause bleeding. There are also those for clinical use, such as sodium salicylate, salicylamide, diflunisal and benorylate, which should be avoided,” says the doctor.