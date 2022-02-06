Learn more about the INSS adjustment for retirees and pensioners

Last Tuesday (1), retirements and pensions began to be paid with INSS readjustment for those who receive more than one minimum wage in the benefit. Thus, those who earn an amount above R$ 1,212 will receive 10.16% more than in the last year. Retirees and pensioners who received a minimum wage also had the same readjustment, but in this case, payments with the new amount started to happen on January 25th and continue until February 7th.

Readjustment for retirees in 2021

However, there is an exception to the readjustment rule for retirees and pensioners who received more than one minimum wage. This is because those who started receiving the benefit from February 2021 will follow another readjustment index, which is not the IPCA. Therefore, this index will take into account the period in which the beneficiary started receiving the amount, as described below.

For those who started receiving at:

February 2021 – readjustment of 9.86%;

March 2021 – readjustment of 8.97%;

April 2021 – readjustment of 8.04%;

May 2021 – readjustment of 7.63%;

June 2021 – readjustment of 6.61%;

July 2021 – readjustment of 5.97%;

August 2021 – readjustment of 4.90%;

September 2021 – readjustment of 3.99%;

October 2021 – readjustment of 2.75%;

November 2021 – readjustment of 1.58%;

December 2021 – readjustment of 0.73%.

New benefit ceiling

Along with the readjusted value of the benefits, a new ceiling was also established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, together with the Ministry of Economy. Thus, the previous ceiling of, at most, BRL 6,433.57 for social security benefits, becomes BRL 7,087.22.

Therefore, the new amounts have already started to be paid, but they will follow a specific table that organizes payments. So, if you are retired or a pensioner and are waiting for your payment to be readjusted, do not forget to check the official INSS table with the payment dates.

