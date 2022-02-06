Learn more about the properties of this fruit

Pomegranate is a fruit with medicinal properties, known throughout the world and used for several centuries, due to its nutrients and health improvement. But do you know under what conditions this fruit can help? So, follow this article and get to know the pomegranate benefits!

5 benefits of pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber and other beneficial compounds with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic effects. Thus, the fruit is a great ally in food and disease prevention.

That’s because the junction of these nutrients collaborates with skin health, strengthens the immune system, prevents cardiovascular diseases, improves memory and gastrointestinal problems. Check out!

skin health

Because it contains B vitamins and antioxidant substances, pomegranate promotes skin health, leaving it looking younger and healthier. The fruit also has punic acid, capable of hydrating the skin, and vitamins A and C, which favor the growth of hair and nails.

Strengthens the immune system

Pomegranate tea or juice has nutrients and fiber that serve as food for our intestinal bacteria. Thus, it strengthens our barrier against viral and bacterial infections.

Cardiovascular disease prevention

Due to its beneficial components, the fruit manages to increase blood flow and purify it, bringing benefits to the heart. In addition, pomegranate prevents the emergence of cardiovascular diseases, as it controls bad cholesterol and reduces blood pressure.

improves memory

With its high content of antioxidants and other compounds, pomegranate is able to promote neuron health. So, it stimulates learning and manages to reduce memory-related problems.

Helps with gastrointestinal problems

Pomegranate is rich in tannins, a substance that helps our intestinal tract to absorb more water and decrease the expulsion of stool. In this way, it is useful in the fight against diarrhea, in addition to having other compounds that balance the intestinal flora.