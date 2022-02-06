Learn to identify abusive interest when signing a contract

The situation of Brazilians is increasingly complicated because of the high prices being charged for food, energy and water bills, gas bills and also the absurd cost of fuel, among others.

As a result, many people have not been able to buy in cash and need to split the payment into many installments. Others end up having to resort to a financial loan and, often, due to the urgency of the need, they do not get to read the contract to know how much more they will pay for the product or loan. That is, they do not check interest rates, which in Brazil are increasing.

To identify if the interest rate being charged is abusive is easy. This is because abusive interest is higher than that established by the Central Bank or by law. The Consumer Defense Code is an ally for the buyer or loan applicant at this time, because if it is found that the interest is exorbitant, it may require an inspection of the contract, reducing the value of the installments. This process is called the Revisional Action of Bank Loan and Financing Agreements.

The Central Bank website can also be useful before making purchases in installments or taking out a loan, to check the fees that may be charged as established by the institution. It is also important to verify the contractual rate with the corresponding average market rate disclosed by the BC. The contractual interest rate will be abusive when it exceeds the average market rate by at least 50%.

There are other fees that can be included in the contract value, some of which are legal and some are not. Among the legal fees, there are remuneratory interest, Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), permanence commission, registration fee and assessment fee for an insured financial protection asset. Those that cannot be included in the contracts are the Credit Opening Tariff (TAC), Boleto Issuance Tariff (TEB), Carnet Issuance Fee (TEC) and contract registration fee.

What to do?

Before signing any contract or buying something divided into many installments, read the document very carefully, as it must contain the interest rate and what is included in that fee. Please pay close attention to what is described, as it is your right and the amount to be paid may actually be less than the amount charged.

However, if you read this text after you have signed a contract with a lending institution or made a purchase in installments, you can still take some measures. The most common among them is to file a lawsuit, which helps to greatly reduce the amount of interest charged.