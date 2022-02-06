Man accused of installing cameras in embassy bathroom

A former employee of the Australian embassy in Bangkok has been charged after the discovery of hidden cameras in the women’s bathrooms at the diplomatic mission, the Foreign Ministry in Canberra said on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that Thai police had arrested a former local official in January, but declined to provide further details on the case.

Khemmarin Hassiri, the commander in charge of the Thai police’s Foreign Affairs department, said the Australian embassy had filed a complaint against a man on January 6 and that an investigation was ongoing.

It has not yet been possible to determine how long the cameras were installed in the bathrooms.

According to the Australian network ABC, this discovery was made by chance, after an SD card from one of the cameras was found on the ground.

The incident is a serious security breach, an Australian defense and foreign policy expert told AFP.

“If there are bugs that allow cameras to be installed anywhere in a secure location, it means the security of the embassy is not guaranteed,” said Hugh White, professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University.