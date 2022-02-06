Man who found bat in Curitiba is identified and receives vaccine

The alert made by Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba, to identify a man who delivered a bat to a municipal guard, on Rua da Cidadania do pine tree, last Sunday (30), had an effect. He performed at the UPA Sítio Cercado this Saturday (5).

Tests carried out on the bat indicated that it was infected by the rabies virus. Therefore, it was necessary for the person who found the animal to be located.

Tribuna also published the content to try to locate it. The man went to the UPA after learning from the media that he was being wanted. He had no complaints and also reported not having touched the animal because he knew the risks. Even so, as a precaution, SMS decided to apply the rabies vaccine.

Rabies is a serious disease with high mortality, which affects all mammals, including humans, domestic and wild animals. Curitiba has not recorded cases of human and/or canine rabies for over 30 years, but in 2010 a cat caught the disease after coming into contact with a bat.

Therefore, it is very important that the population remains alert and, in case of unprotected contact with bats, look for a health unit as soon as possible.

bats

Although they can harbor the rabies virus and infect people, all bats are extremely important, as they contribute to insect control, disseminating seeds, and pollinating many plant species in Curitiba’s parks and squares. In addition, bats are part of the food chain of predators such as owls, some snakes and hawks.

The bat found in Rua da Cidadania do Pinheirinho belonged to the Vespertilionidae family, genus Eptesicus, male, with lesions on the “wings” (torn, perforated). All bats are nocturnal, meaning they come out to feed at night and are rarely found during the day or on the ground.

However, when they are infected with the rabies virus, they can change their behavior and fly or be found during the day. One should never directly touch a bat found in these conditions, even if it is dead.

What to do

When finding a bat in an unusual situation (fallen on the ground, indoors, hunted by a dog and cat, among others), the indication is to isolate the place where the animal was found or contain it with a bucket, if it is on the ground.

Then, it is recommended to register the removal request by telephone 156 – including weekends and holidays – and wait for the contact of a technician from the SMS Surveillance Unit for Zoonoses (UVZ).

“We advise people not to try to capture the bat and in no way touch the animal”, guides UVZ coordinator Ana Paula Poleto.

A UVZ team goes to the site, removes the bat, vaccinates dogs and cats that may have had contact and gives guidance. Then the bat is sent for examination.

The measure is part of UVZ’s routine preventive work, which also monitors suspicious dogs and cats when notified by veterinary professionals. “UVZ’s actions, together with the collaboration of the population, are essential to keep the disease under control”, says Ana Paula.

Vaccine

For dog and cat tutors, the guideline is to keep them vaccinated against rabies. The vaccine must be given annually. Dogs and cats have hunting habits and may eventually come into contact with infected bats.

“Even animals that do not have access to the streets must be vaccinated, since bats can enter houses and apartments and animals by hunting instinct come into contact”, guides Ana Paula.

In addition to private clinics, vaccination for pets can be done at UVZ headquarters, at Rua Lodovico Kaminski, 1.381, CIC – Caiuá, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. However, it is necessary to call ahead to schedule by phone. (41) 3314-5210.

For humans, there is no indication of prior vaccination, with the exception of professionals who work in the area and handle animals, according to a case-by-case assessment made by the SMS Epidemiology Center, based on the protocols of the Ministry of Health.