Man who tried to ban books is accused of child sexual abuse | World

Reproduction/NKC School District Board of Education Ryan Utterback, accused of sexual abuse in Missouri

A man who tried to remove the award-winning autobiographical comic book “Fun Home: A Family Tragedy Comedy” written and illustrated by Alison Bechdel from the school catalog has been accused of child sexual abuse in the United States. In November, Ryan Utterback, 29, had tried to remove this and other works that address the LGBTQIAP+ theme from school libraries in Kansas City, Missouri, arguing that handing this material to a child would amount to a sex crime.

Also against him is a charge of domestic battery and a misdemeanor of providing or attempting to provide pornographic material to a minor. According to NBC News, the allegations against Ryan date back to 2020, when he allegedly harassed a 12-year-old girl and a teenager. In another case, recorded in 2021, he showed pornographic videos to a 4-year-old.

According to Mary O’Hara, a member of the local LGBTQ media advocacy group, books that enter the school library often go through an evaluation process by literacy and education experts, who rate them on their academic and social merit.

“Proponents of book bans have long attempted to incorrectly claim that LGBTQ representation in books, movies, TV and advertisements is ‘inappropriate’ or ‘obscene’, while other media with narratives and themes about opposite-sex relationships — even those with explicit violence or violence — are not targets,” she said in a statement.

Kansas City LGBTQ advocate Justice Horn was present at the November book debate and noted that, for him, “the moral of this story is that banning books doesn’t protect children.”

“Also, people promoting book bans are not protecting children, and every lawmaker should take note.

A hearing in the Ryan Utterback case is scheduled for March 10.