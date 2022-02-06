Sinusitis is an inflammation of the cavities near the nasal passages and generates many uncomfortable symptoms, such as pain and nasal congestion. With that in mind, today we will teach you how to improve sinusitis with a mint juice recipe with nettle. So, read on and see how this drink can help you.

Mint with Nettle to Relieve Sinus Symptoms

Both mint and nettle have several nutrients that improve the functioning of the immune system and the body as a whole. In this sense, mint is rich in vitamins and minerals such as potassium and magnesium, as well as antioxidant compounds.

On the other hand, nettle has a good composition of polyphenols and vitamins C, A and K. In addition, these two foods have anti-inflammatory properties, so they fight the inflammatory process triggered by sinusitis.

Thus, they are great natural, cheap and easy to find options to improve sinusitis and alleviate its unpleasant symptoms. So, follow the method of preparing mint juice with nettle.

Ingredients for mint juice with nettle:

10 g of nettle leaves;

15 g of mint;

1 cup (250 ml) coconut water (or mineral water);

1 tablespoon of eucalyptus honey.

Method of preparation:

At first, put the nettle leaves to cook in a pan with water. This is very important because nettle in its natural form can trigger allergic reactions.

Once this is done, take a blender and put the cooked nettle leaves together with the mint, coconut water and honey. Then beat until it forms a homogeneous juice, then strain and finally serve the drink. If you like, add some ice cubes.

This juice is super refreshing due to the presence of mint. You can consume this drink twice a day, before meals.

However, avoid consuming it every day for a long time. Despite being a juice made only with natural ingredients, when consumed in excess, it can cause liver damage due to high doses of nutrients. Therefore, when your sinus symptoms improve, consume this juice less often. Therefore, you can vary and ingest other types of juices as well.